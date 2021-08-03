Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Allyson Felix wins heat as USA beat Germany in beach volleyball quarterfinals
Belarusian sprinter arrives at Polish Embassy in Tokyo after refusing to board flight home
Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is underway with Team USA’s duo of Alix and April taking on Germany in the beach volleyball quarterfinals.
But the biggest event of the day is set to be the return of superstar gymnast Simone Biles, who will take part in the final of the beam.
The four-time Olympic champion has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final on Wednesday, citing her mental health and a case of the “twisties” preventing her from landing her routines safely.
The competition will begin on Tuesday morning at 9.50am GMT, which is 4.50am ET, and in the US it can be live streamed on the NBC Olympics website, Peacock, or the NBC Sports app.
NBC will also replay the event in their primetime coverage, which starts at 8pm ET on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the Belarusian sprinter who refused to board a plane back to her home country has received a humanitarian visa from Poland after the diplomatic drama unfolded in Tokyo.
Kristina Timanovskaya, 24, was set to run in the 200m at the Olympics but said that she was being forced to go home after criticising team officials for entering her into the 4x400m relay behind her back.
But when she was taken to the airport by officials she approached Japanese police and said she wanted to apply for political asylum.
Tokyo Olympics: India take on Belgium in men’s hockey semi-final
India’s men’s hockey team is taking on Belgium in the men’s hockey semi-finals. The winner of the match will qualify for the gold medal bout.
It is the first time in 49 years that India’s men’s hockey team, which once dominated the sport, has qualified to the semis. Belgium, on the other hand, won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and are alongside Australia one of the highest rated teams in the world.
India is leading the first quarter with 2-1
USA beat Germany in women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals
Alix Klineman and April Ross go through to the semifinals with a win over Germany’s Maggie Kozuch and Laura Ludwig, who won gold in 2016 with her previous partner.
They will face either Brazil or Switzerland in the semifinals on 5 August.
Michael Johson sprints to Biles defence
The USA track legend has a few choice words to say to critics of Simone Biles.
The fourt-time gold medal winner put the ongoing debate “to rest”.
“Winning ANY OlympicSports medal is incredible,” he said in a tweet.
“I was always favored for First place medal so Second place medal third place medal would be disappointing. But if I were a projected finalist, Third place medal is a win! Don’t listen to people whose only sport is stirring up shit. Regardless how many followers they have.”
When is Simone Biles returning to Tokyo Olympics for balance beam gymnastics final?
Simone Biles will return to Tokyo Olympic competition on Tuesday in the balance beam final, it has been confirmed.
The 24-year-old has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final on Wednesday after one rotation, citing mental health concerns.
But she will return to action for the balance beam final alongside Team USA teammate and all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee.
Ben Burrows and Graeme Massie report.
Ben Burrows and Graeme Massie report.
The four-time Olympic champion has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final on Wednesday
Allyson Felix wins her heat in women’s 400m
The Team USA runner qualified in the third heat of the 400 metres around the track in a time of 50.84.
She came in ahead of Jamaica’s Roneisha McGregor who clocked in at 51.14.
US face Germany in beach volleyball quarter-finals
The women’s beach volleyball team is up against Germany in the quarter-finals. April Ross and Alix Klineman will carry the US’s hopes after the men’s team got knocked out in the group round.
The women’s indoor team will also carry the hopes of the country during the indoor quarter-final on 4 August against the Dominican Republic.
The men’s team was knocked out by their 3-0 loss against Argentina.
Monday night events
The evening’s late events are underway. Here are the major matchups being broadcast on NBC to kick off day 11 of the Tokyo Olympic Games. (All times EDT)
- 8pm: Women’s beach volleyball quarterfinal – USA vs Germany
- 9pm: Women’s beach volleyball quarterfinal – Brazil vs Switzerland
- 9pm: Women’s basketball Group B - USA vs France
- 9pm: Men’s quarterfinal 1 – Slovenia vs Germany
- 9pm: Diving men’s 3m springboard semifinal
- 9pm: Men’s team quarterfinals
