Andy Murray of Team Great Britain celebrates after a point during his Men's Doubles First Round match with Joe Salisbury of Team Great Britain (Getty Images)

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is officially underway and day 2 sees a schedule jam-packed with events.

Andy Murray has pulled out of the men’s singles on medical advice and will now focus on the doubles alongside Joe Salisbury, having been due to play Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. Japan’s Naomi Osaka will compete against China’s Zheng Saisai.

Team GB’s Jade Jones fell to a shock defeat in the opening round at the Taekwondo arena, and she will have to wait until Paris 2024 to become to first British woman to win gold medals at three Games. However the 28-year-old can still go for bronze later today should her conqueror, the refugee team’s Kimia Alizadeh, go all the way to the finals.

Simone Biles will take to the gymnastics arena for the first time in the Games as she begins her quest for up to six medals - no female gymnast has ever five at a single Olympics. Whatever happens, she is likely to enhance her case to be the greatest of all time.

