Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Jade Jones falls to shock taekwondo loss as Andy Murray pulls out of tennis singles
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is officially underway and day 2 sees a schedule jam-packed with events.
Andy Murray has pulled out of the men’s singles on medical advice and will now focus on the doubles alongside Joe Salisbury, having been due to play Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. Japan’s Naomi Osaka will compete against China’s Zheng Saisai.
Team GB’s Jade Jones fell to a shock defeat in the opening round at the Taekwondo arena, and she will have to wait until Paris 2024 to become to first British woman to win gold medals at three Games. However the 28-year-old can still go for bronze later today should her conqueror, the refugee team’s Kimia Alizadeh, go all the way to the finals.
Simone Biles will take to the gymnastics arena for the first time in the Games as she begins her quest for up to six medals - no female gymnast has ever five at a single Olympics. Whatever happens, she is likely to enhance her case to be the greatest of all time.
Tokyo Olympics: World number one Barty out of tennis singles
World number one Ashleigh Barty is out of the Games after being beaten by Spain’s Sara Sorribes in two straight sets in the first round of women’s tennis singles.
Final scores 6-4, 6-3.
Tokyo Olympics: Australia win gold in 4x100 freestyle relay
Australia have set a new world record in the 4x100 freestyle relay, winning a swimming gold as they touched home in 3 minutes and 29.69 seconds.
The Australian quartet included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell swimming the leadoff and anchor legs, respectively, joined by Meg Harris and Emma McKeon.
The silver went to Canada after they finished the relay in 3 minutes, 32.78, while Team USA capped their morning with one more medal, as they secured a bronze.
Tokyo Olympics: Jade Jones beaten by refugee team’s Kimia Alizadeh
Jones falls to shock taekwondo first-round defeat in Tokyo Olympics
Jade Jones, one of Britain’s strongest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, fell to a shock defeat in the first round against Kimia Alizadeh, the bronze medallist in Rio who represents the refugee Olympic team.
Tokyo Olympics: Team GB in shock hockey defeat
Reigning champions Team GB opened the defence of their Olympic hockey title with a stunning 2-1 defeat against Germany.
The champions of the 2016 Rio Olympics were pegged back by Germany through a penalty by Viktoria Huse that sent goalkeeper Maddie Hinch the wrong way. Charlotte Stapenhorst fired a second goal home after Pia Maertens made the pass.
Team GB have their next match against South Africa on Monday.
“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.”
Tokyo Olympics: Tunisia’s Hafnaoui takes gold in pool
Swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia is the surprise winner in the men’s 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Games. The 18-year-old touched home for gold in 3 minutes 43.36 seconds.
Australia’s Jack McLoughlin settled for silver after leading much of the race, while Kieran Smith grabbed another Olympic medal for the Americans as he secured the third spot.
Tokyo Olympics: Japan win gold in poll
Japan’s Yui Ohashi swam to victory as she touched home in 4 minutes 32.08 seconds to win gold in 400m individual medley. She took a comfortable lead over Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger of the Team USA, right from the beginning. While Weyant won the silver, Flickinger finished third, winning the bronze.
Tokyo Olympics: First Gold for Team USA
Chase Kalisz powered to victory in the men’s 400m medley a short while ago, earning the first gold medal for Team USA. He completed the race in 4 minutes and 9.42 seconds and was closely followed by compatriot Jay Litherland, who was 0.86 seconds behind, winning silver for the team. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.
“It means the world. This is the last thing that I really wanted to accomplish in my swimming career,” said Kalisz.
“It was something that was a dream of mine for as long as I could remember. I can’t believe it.”
It’s day two of the Olympic Games and another packed schedule in Tokyo sees some of the biggest stars compete.
Andy Murray and Japan's great hope Naomi Osaka take to the tennis court in their opening singles matches, while there's the real possibility of a British gold medal in Jade Jones, the taekwondo star attempting to become to first British woman to win gold medals at three Games. Given she is only 28 there could even be time for four should she triumph today in Tokyo.
