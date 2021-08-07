✕ Close Laura Muir surges to silver medal in women’s 1500 metres final

Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics started with the women’s marathon being held in sweltering conditions in Sapporo, where USA’s Molly Seidel won bronze in only her third ever marathon behind Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei, who took gold and silver. Kevin Durant led USA’s victory over France in the men’s basketball final, avenging a first-round loss and claiming a 16th gold for the country in the sport, while Nelly Korda gave Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the Olympic women’s golf competition.

Tom Daley is going for diving gold in the 10m final (from 7am), hoping to add to his gold medal in the synchronised event. In the boxing arena Galal Yafai will try to win gold against Carlo Paalam of the Philippines (6am). And on the track Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls, the latter fresh from his omnium gold, will go in the madison final (8.55am).

Britain’s Morgan Lake will be competing in the high jump final (from 11.35am BST), and GB have three men in a highly competitive 1500m final (12.40pm) – Jake Heyward, Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman. Allyson Felix will hope to set a new olympic track medals record when she goes in the 4x400m relay later in the day (1.30pm).

Follow all the latest news, results and medals below.