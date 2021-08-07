Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Tom Daley in diving final, track cycling latest, GB’s Galal Yafai wins boxing gold
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics started with the women’s marathon being held in sweltering conditions in Sapporo, where USA’s Molly Seidel won bronze in only her third ever marathon behind Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei, who took gold and silver. Kevin Durant led USA’s victory over France in the men’s basketball final, avenging a first-round loss and claiming a 16th gold for the country in the sport, while Nelly Korda gave Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the Olympic women’s golf competition.
Tom Daley is going for diving gold in the 10m final (from 7am), hoping to add to his gold medal in the synchronised event. In the boxing arena Galal Yafai will try to win gold against Carlo Paalam of the Philippines (6am). And on the track Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls, the latter fresh from his omnium gold, will go in the madison final (8.55am).
Britain’s Morgan Lake will be competing in the high jump final (from 11.35am BST), and GB have three men in a highly competitive 1500m final (12.40pm) – Jake Heyward, Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman. Allyson Felix will hope to set a new olympic track medals record when she goes in the 4x400m relay later in the day (1.30pm).
Follow all the latest news, results and medals below.
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
Daley’s final dive will be a Back 3½ Somersaults in pike - an attempt that carries a 3.6 difficulty.
Cao Yuan will be attempting a Back 2½ Somersaults 2½ Twists in pike, which is also a 3.6, but Yang Jian will be swinging for the fences on his last effort.
Yang will be attempting a Forward 4½ Somersaults in pike, which carries a massive 4.1 difficulty.
There is plenty of scope there for a big score but conversely, the difficulty of the dive suggests a mistake on the final round cannot be ruled out.
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
That’s just too good from Yang Jian. Attempting a Back 3½ Somersaults in pike, he scores his highest mark of the day by some distance with a huge 102.60.
But anything Yang Jian can do, Cao Yuan can do better. Attempting the same dive as Daley’s, he scores 101.75 to keep a firm grip on the gold medal with one dive to go.
Daley is still in with a shout of silver. He must produce a flawless dive in the final round and hope that Yang Jian cracks under the pressure.
1) Cao Yuan (CHN) - 479.75
2) Yang Jian (CHN) - 467.65
3) Tom Daley (GBR) - 456.45
4) Aleksandr Bondar (ROC) - 428.10
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
It’s brilliant from Daley! On his biggest dive of the final, Daley pulls off the 4½ somersaults in some style and he receives a score of 94.35 - the highest of the round.
That moves him back into first place with Yuan and Jian to come.
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
Tom Daley’s last dive was actually his lowest scoring of the whole competition (80.50). He retains a 30-point lead over fourth-place Aleksandr Bondar but he will look to put the pressure back on the Chinese pair with his next attempt - a Forward 4½ Somersaults in tuck.
At 3.7 difficulty, this will be Daley’s hardest dive of the final.
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
Yang Jian ramps up the difficulty to 3.8 for his fourth dive - a Forward 2½ Somersaults 3 Twists - and that leads to the Chinese diver receiving a big score of 91.20. That moves him above Daley.
But Cao Yuan is looking imperious. The two-time Olympic champion dive was similar to Daley’s last one, except it was turned up to another level and executed perfectly. A huge score of 97.20 moves him into first place, and a gap has opened up slightly.
1) Cao Yuan (CHN) - 378.00
2) Yang Jian (CHN) - 365.05
3) Tom Daley (GBR) - 362.10
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
Here comes the armstand start from Tom Daley. He holds it beautifully before leaping off the board and executing the Armstand Back 3 Somersaults in pike. There’s quite a splash on entry and that is reflected in Daley’s lowest score of the day - a 80.50.
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
Yang Jian begins his dive with an armstand on the platform (Armstand Back 3 Somersaults) but his dive scores 89.25 and falls short of Daley’s, so he stays third.
Cao Yuan responds after his disappointing second dive with a stunning 97.20 on the Back 3½ Somersaults pike - that puts the double Olympic champion less than a point behind Daley in terms of overall score with three rounds to go.
Daley has built a 30-point lead to fourth place, which bodes well for his hopes of winning a medal - but he finds himself in gold medal position at the halfway stage.
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
Daley’s third dive is more complex (Forward 3½ Somersaults 1 Twist), but he delivers again and a score of 91.80 should keep him top of the charts at the end of round three. Three more rounds to go, and Daley is in perfect position to win another medal here.
Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley in 10m final
Daley does it again! Another near-perfect dive which racks up 91.20 points. A great start from the Briton, with two good dives from his first two attempts. The first-round leader Cao Yuan to come... it’s good but not enough and Daley leads after two rounds.
Tokyo Olympics: Hungary pip ROC to win water polo bronze
Hungary had a narrow victory over ROC with 11– 9 in women’s water polo bronze medal game.
It was a neck-to-neck battle with the game tied at 9–9 before Anna Illes and Alda Magyari hit late goals.
