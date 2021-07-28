Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule: Day-by-day events, dates, times and venues

The Tokyo Olympics got under way with the opening ceremony at the New National Stadium on Friday 23 July and concludes on Sunday 8 August

Wednesday 28 July 2021 08:11
Tokyo 2020: Video shows Tokyo Aquatics Centre construction

The Tokyo Olympics got under way on Friday 23 July with the opening ceremony at the purpose-built New National Stadium.

No fans were allowed inside the stadium for the ceremony other than the International Olympic Committee’s VIP guests, and the same will apply for all venues during the two weeks of the Games other than those outside Tokyo, where some spectators will be accepted.

The 2020 Olympics were meant to begin 364 days earlier but were postponed due to the global pandemic. Despite widespread opposition in Japan and Tokyo’s current state of emergency due to rising cases, the IOC has forged ahead.

Some events began before the opening ceremony, such as the football and softball tournaments, meaning the action really started on Wednesday 21 July. The Games concludes with the closing ceremony on Sunday 8 August.

Olympics day 5

Selected dates

All times BST (local time +8 hrs)

Opening ceremony: Friday 23 July, 12pm

Dina Asher-Smith, 100m final: Saturday 31 July, 1.30pm

Simone Biles, floor final: Monday 2 August, 9am

Laura Kenny, team pursuit final: Tuesday 3 August, 8-9am

Sky Brown, skateboard park final: Wednesday 4 August, 1-5am

Closing ceremony: Sunday 8 July, 12pm

Full Olympics schedule

🏓= events

🥇= medal events

SCHEDULEWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySundayTotal medals
EventDiscipline21 July22 July23 July24 July25 July26 July27 July28 July29 July30 July31 July1 August2 August3 August4 August5 August6 August7 August8 August
CeremoniesOpening ceremonyClosing ceremony
Archery🏓🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x15
Artistic swimming🏓🏓🥇x1🏓🥇x12
Athletics🥇x2🥇x3🥇x5🥇x5🥇x6🥇x5🥇x7🥇x7🥇x7🥇x148
Badminton🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x25
Baseball🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x11
BasketballBasketball🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x12
Basketball3x3 basketball🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x22
Boxing🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x2🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x4🥇x413
CanoeingSlalom🏓🥇x1🥇x1🏓🥇x1🥇x14
CanoeingSprint🏓🥇x4🏓🥇x4🏓🥇x412
CyclingRoad cycling🥇x1🥇x1🥇x24
CyclingTrack cycling🥇x1🥇x2🥇x1🥇x2🥇x2🥇x1🥇x312
CyclingBMX🏓🥇x2🏓🥇x24
CyclingMountain biking🥇x1🥇x12
Diving🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🏓🏓🥇x1🏓🥇x1🏓🥇x1🏓🥇x18
Equestrian🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x1🏓🏓🏓🥇x2🏓🥇x1🏓🥇x16
Fencing🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x112
Field hockey🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x12
Football🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x12
Golf🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🏓🏓🏓🥇x12
GymnasticsArtistic🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x4🥇x3🥇x3EG14
GymnasticsRhythmic🏓🥇x1🥇x12
GymnasticsTrampolining🥇x1🥇x12
Handball🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x12
Judo 🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x115
Karate🥇x3🥇x3🥇x28
Modern pentathlon🏓🥇x1🥇x12
Rowing🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x2🥇x4🥇x4🥇x414
Rugby sevens🏓🏓🥇x1🏓🏓🥇x12
Sailing🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x210
Shooting🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🏓🥇x2🥇x1🥇x2🏓🥇x215
Skateboarding🥇x1🥇x1🥇x1🥇x14
Softball🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x11
Sport climbing🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x12
Surfing🏓🏓🏓🥇x22
Swimming🏓🥇x4🥇x4🥇x4🥇x5🥇x5🥇x4🥇x4🥇x5🥇x1🥇x137
Table tennis🏓🏓🥇x1🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x1🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x15
Taekwondo🥇x2🥇x2🥇x2🥇x28
Tennis🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x1🥇x35
Triathlon🥇x1🥇x1🥇x13
VolleyballBeach volleyball🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x12
VolleyballIndoor volleyball🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x12
Water polo🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🥇x1🥇x12
Weightlifting🥇x1🥇x2🥇x1🥇x2🥇x1🥇x2🥇x1🥇x2🥇x1🥇x114
Wrestling🏓🥇x3🥇x3🥇x3🥇x3🥇x3🥇x318
Daily medal events11182122231722192622241728223413339
Cumulative total1129507295112134153179201225242270292326339
WednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
22 July23 July24 July25 July26 July27 July28 July29 July30 July31 July1 August2 August3 August4 August5 August6 August7 August8 August9 August

Venues

The Tokyo Olympics venues are split into three main zones – the Heritage Zone in the centre of the city will be the main focus and contains the New National Stadium, which will play host to the ceremonies and the athletics events. Tokyo Bay area contains a raft of venues including the swimming and gymnastics centres. And then there’s the ‘other’ zone, loosely defined as Outer Tokyo but also including the northern city of Sapporo, which will host the marathons.

CENTRAL TOKYO (Heritage Zone)EventsCapacity
New National StadiumOpening and closing ceremonies68,000
Athletics (track and field)
Football (women’s final)
Yoyogi National GymnasiumHandball13,291
Ryōgoku KokugikanBoxing11,098
Tokyo Metropolitan GymnasiumTable tennis10,000
Nippon BudokanJudo14,471
Karate
Tokyo International ForumWeightlifting5,012
Musashinonomori ParkRoad cycling (start road races)
TOKYO BAYEventsCapacity
Kasai Rinkai ParkCanoeing (slalom)8,000
Oi Hockey StadiumField hockey15,000
Tokyo Aquatics CentreAquatics (swimming, diving, synchronized swimming)15,000
Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming CenterWater polo3,635
Yumenoshima ParkArchery7,000
Ariake ArenaVolleyball15,000
Olympic BMX CourseBMX cycling6,000
Skateboarding
Ariake Gymnastics CentreGymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, trampoline)10,000
Ariake ColiseumTennis20,000 = 10,000 centre court; 5,000 court 1; 3,000 court 2; 2,000 match courts (8x250)
Odaiba Marine ParkTriathlon5,000 seated, unlimited standing room along route
Aquatics (marathon swimming)
Shiokaze ParkBeach volleyball12,000
Central Breakwater and Sea Forest WaterwayEquestrian (eventing)20,000
Rowing
Canoeing (sprint)
Aomi Urban Sports Venue3x3 basketball5,000
OUTER TOKYOEventsCapacity
Camp AsakaShooting3,200
Musashino Forest Sports PlazaModern pentathlon (fencing)10,000
Badminton
Tokyo StadiumFootball (opening round matches)49,970
Modern pentathlon (excluding fencing)
Rugby sevens
Saitama Super ArenaBasketball22,000
EnoshimaSailing10,000
Makuhari MesseFencing6,000
Taekwondo
Wrestling8,000
Baji KoenEquestrian (dressage, jumping)9,300
Kasumigaseki Country ClubGolf30,000
Izu VelodromeTrack cycling5,000
Izu Mountain Bike CourseMountain biking[36]11,500
Yokohama StadiumBaseball30,000
Softball
Fukushima Azuma Baseball StadiumBaseball (opening match)30,000
Softball (opening match)
Fuji International SpeedwayRoad cycling
(finish road races, time trial)
Odori Park, SapporoAthletics (Marathon and Race Walking)17,300
FOOTBALL STADIUMSLocationEventsMatchesCapacity
International Stadium Yokohama[40]YokohamaMen's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final, Women's semi-final, Men's final1070,000
Tokyo StadiumTokyoMen's and Women's opening round449,000
Saitama StadiumSaitamaMen's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final, Men's semi-final and 3rd place play-off1162,000
Miyagi StadiumSendaiMen's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final1049,000
Kashima Soccer StadiumKashimaMen's and Women's preliminaries, quarter-final and semi-final, Women's 3rd place play-off1040,728
Sapporo DomeSapporoMen's and Women's preliminaries1042,000
New National StadiumTokyoWomen's final260,012

OTHER VENUESEvents
Imperial Hotel, TokyoIOC hotel
Harumi FutoOlympic Village
Tokyo Big SightInternational Broadcast Center (IBC)
Media Press Center (MPC)International Broadcast Center (IBC)

