Day six of the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 sees plenty more entertainment, with the men’s golf tournament getting under way, where Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are aiming to challenge America’s Open champion Collin Morikawa and Japan’s home favourite Hidecki Matsuyama.

The gymnastics returns to centre stage with the women’s all-around final. It is one Simone Biles was expected to win but her withdrawal throws the competition open, following Japan’s win last night in the men’s event through teenager Daiki Hashimoto.

Rowing, swimming, tennis, canoeing and much more is on the agenda.

Medals on the line

Artistic gymnastics (women's all-around), canoe slalom (women's C1), fencing (women's team foil), judo (women's -78kg, men's -100kg), rowing (men's pair, women's pair, men's lightweight double sculls, women's lightweight double sculls), shooting (women's trap, men's trap), swimming (men's 800m free, men's 200m breast, women's 200m fly, men's 100m free, women's 4x200m free relay), table tennis (women's singles).

All times BST

23:30 Golf Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

00:30 Rowing Men’s Pair Final B

00:30 Triathlon Triathlon Draw - Mixed

00:40 Rowing Women’s Pair Final B

00:50 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final B

01:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Round of 16

01:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Round of 16

01:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Semi-final

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16

01:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

01:00 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final B

01:00 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool B

01:00 Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Official Training

01:00 Shooting 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision

01:00 Shooting Trap Women’s Qualification - Day 2

01:00 Shooting Trap Mixed Team Official Training

01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool D

01:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

01:18 Rowing Men’s Pair Final A gold

01:30 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

01:30 Equestrian Eventing 1st Horse Inspection

01:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A

01:30 Rowing Women’s Pair Final A gold

01:30 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool B

01:42 Rowing Men’s Pair Victory Ceremony

01:43 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

01:45 Badminton Women’s Singles Round of 16

01:45 Badminton Women’s Singles Round of 16

01:45 Badminton Women’s Singles Round of 16

01:50 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A gold

01:50 Shooting Trap Men’s Qualification - Day 2

01:56 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

02:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

02:00 Cycling BMX Racing Men, Quarterfinals Run 1

02:00 Hockey Men’s Pool B

02:00 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool C

02:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool A

02:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

02:02 Rowing Women’s Pair Victory Ceremony

02:03 Cycling BMX Racing Men, Quarterfinals Heat 1 (all Runs)

02:06 Cycling BMX Racing Men, Quarterfinals Heat 2 (all Runs)

02:09 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

02:09 Cycling BMX Racing Men, Quarterfinals Heat 3 (all Runs)

02:10 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final A gold

02:12 Cycling BMX Racing Men, Quarterfinals Heat 4 (all Runs)

02:21 Cycling BMX Racing Women, Quarterfinals Run 1

02:22 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

02:22 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

02:24 Cycling BMX Racing Women, Quarterfinals Heat 1 (all Runs)

02:27 Cycling BMX Racing Women, Quarterfinals Heat 2 (all Runs)

02:30 Cycling BMX Racing Women, Quarterfinals Heat 3 (all Runs)

02:30 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

02:30 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool C

02:30 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

02:30 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle Final gold

02:33 Cycling BMX Racing Women, Quarterfinals Heat 4 (all Runs)

02:35 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

02:35 Badminton Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

02:35 Badminton Mixed Doubles Semi-final

02:42 Cycling BMX Racing Men, Quarterfinals Run 2

02:42 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

02:44 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

02:44 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final gold

02:48 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

02:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinals

02:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 1

02:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 2

02:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 3

02:50 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 4

02:50 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

02:53 Swimming Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals

02:53 Swimming Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinal 1

02:58 Swimming Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2

03:00 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

03:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

03:00 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool A

03:00 Tennis Order of play available evening before

03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Semifinal

03:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool D

03:01 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

03:03 Cycling BMX Racing Women, Quarterfinals Run 2

03:04 Swimming Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

03:04 Swimming Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinal 1

03:05 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

03:07 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:07 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:10 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

03:11 Swimming Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinal 2

03:14 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

03:14 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:14 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:15 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

03:18 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

03:20 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C

03:21 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:21 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:24 Cycling BMX Racing Men, Quarterfinals Run 3

03:25 Badminton Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

03:25 Badminton Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

03:27 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

03:28 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:28 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:28 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

03:28 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly Final gold

03:30 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

03:30 Equestrian Eventing 2nd Chefs d’Equipe Meeting - Declaration of Starters

03:30 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C

03:30 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool A

03:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

03:35 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:35 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:37 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

03:37 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle Final gold

03:40 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

03:40 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1

03:42 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:42 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:44 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

03:45 Cycling BMX Racing Women, Quarterfinals Run 3

03:45 Hockey Men’s Pool B

03:48 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

03:49 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:49 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:50 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2

03:53 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

03:54 Swimming Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

03:54 Swimming Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinal 1

03:56 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:56 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:00 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1

04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Semifinal

04:01 Swimming Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinal 2

04:03 Boxing Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

04:03 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:03 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:05 Sailing Men’s Skiff - 49er - Race 05

04:05 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 07

04:05 Sailing Women’s Two Person Dinghy - 470 - Race 03

04:05 Sailing Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Foiling - Race 04

04:06 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

04:08 Swimming Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

04:08 Swimming Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 1

04:10 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:10 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:10 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2

04:14 Swimming Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 2

04:15 Badminton Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

04:15 Badminton Women’s Singles Round of 16

04:15 Hockey Men’s Pool B

04:15 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 07

04:17 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:17 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:18 Boxing Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

04:19 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

04:21 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

04:24 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:24 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:31 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:31 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:31 Swimming Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

04:31 Swimming Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final gold

04:32 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

04:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8

04:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8

04:35 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8

04:36 Boxing Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

04:38 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:38 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:45 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

04:45 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:45 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:46 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

04:51 Boxing Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

04:52 Judo Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:52 Judo Women -78 kg Quarterfinal

04:56 Swimming Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

04:58 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

04:59 Judo Men -100 kg Quarterfinal

04:59 Judo Women -78 kg Quarterfinal

05:00 Sailing Men’s Skiff - 49er - Race 06

05:00 Sailing Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Foiling - Race 05

05:05 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 10

05:06 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

05:06 Judo Men -100 kg Quarterfinal

05:06 Judo Women -78 kg Quarterfinal

05:11 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

05:13 Judo Men -100 kg Quarterfinal

05:13 Judo Women -78 kg Quarterfinal

05:20 Judo Men -100 kg Quarterfinal

05:20 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 08

05:20 Sailing Women’s Two Person Dinghy - 470 - Race 04

05:24 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

05:24 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

05:30 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 08

05:30 Shooting 25m Pistol Women’s Official Training

05:37 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

05:39 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

05:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

05:50 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

05:54 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

05:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Semifinals

05:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Semifinal 1

05:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Semifinal 2

05:55 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 11

05:55 Sailing Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Foiling - Race 06

06:00 Canoe Slalom Women’s Canoe Semi-final

06:00 Canoe Slalom Women’s Canoe Semi-final

06:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

06:03 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

06:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

06:16 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

06:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

06:29 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

06:30 Shooting Trap Women’s Final gold

06:35 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) - Finn - Race 05

06:45 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 12

07:00 Tennis Men’s Doubles Semifinal

07:00 Tennis Men’s Doubles Semifinal

07:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

07:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

07:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

07:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

07:00 Tennis Women’s Doubles Semifinal

07:00 Tennis Women’s Doubles Semifinal

07:00 Tennis Women’s Singles Semifinal

07:00 Tennis Women’s Singles Semifinal

07:00 Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

07:00 Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

07:00 Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

07:00 Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

07:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Semifinal

07:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool A

07:05 Sailing Men’s Two Person Dinghy - 470 - Race 03

07:10 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Placement 5-6

07:10 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Placement 7-8

07:20 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 10

07:30 Shooting Trap Men’s Final gold

07:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

07:50 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) - Finn - Race 06

07:55 Canoe Slalom Women’s Canoe Final

07:55 Canoe Slalom Women’s Canoe Final gold

08:00 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

08:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Semifinal

08:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool B

08:10 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 11

08:13 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

08:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

08:20 Sailing Men’s Two Person Dinghy - 470 - Race 04

08:25 Shooting Trap Women’s Victory Ceremony

08:25 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

08:26 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

08:30 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool B

08:39 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

08:42 Canoe Slalom Women’s Canoe Victory Ceremony

08:45 Shooting Trap Men’s Victory Ceremony

08:52 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

09:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Round of 16

09:00 Badminton Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

09:00 Badminton Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

09:00 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

09:00 Judo Women -78 kg Repechage contest

09:00 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool B

09:00 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 12

09:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool B

09:05 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

09:08 Judo Women -78 kg Repechage contest

09:15 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

09:17 Judo Women -78 kg Semifinal of Table B

09:18 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

09:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

09:25 Judo Women -78 kg Semifinal of Table A

09:30 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

09:30 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool C

09:31 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

09:34 Judo Men -100 kg Repechage contest

09:42 Judo Men -100 kg Repechage contest

09:44 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

09:45 Badminton Men’s Singles Round of 16

09:45 Badminton Men’s Singles Round of 16

09:45 Badminton Men’s Singles Round of 16

09:48 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

09:51 Judo Men -100 kg Semifinal of Table B

09:57 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

09:59 Judo Men -100 kg Semifinal of Table A

10:00 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool C

10:03 Boxing Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

10:08 Judo Women -78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

10:10 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

10:16 Judo Women -78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

10:18 Boxing Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

10:23 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

10:25 Judo Women -78 kg Final gold

10:30 Badminton Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

10:30 Badminton Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

10:30 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Finals

10:30 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Bronze Medal Match

10:30 Hockey Women’s Pool B

10:30 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool A

10:33 Judo Men -100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

10:36 Boxing Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

10:42 Judo Men -100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

10:50 Judo Men -100 kg Final gold

10:51 Boxing Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:00 Baseball/Softball Baseball Opening Round Group B

11:00 Hockey Women’s Pool A

11:00 Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool A

11:00 Swimming Women’s 800m Freestyle - Heats

11:00 Swimming Women’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 1

11:06 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:12 Swimming Women’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 2

11:15 Badminton Men’s Singles Round of 16

11:15 Badminton Men’s Singles Round of 16

11:22 Swimming Women’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 3

11:24 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

11:30 Judo Women -78 kg Victory Ceremony

11:32 Swimming Women’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 4

11:39 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:40 Judo Men -100 kg Victory Ceremony

11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

11:43 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heats

11:43 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 1

11:46 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 2

11:49 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 3

11:50 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final gold

11:50 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

11:51 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 4

11:54 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:54 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 5

11:55 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match gold

11:56 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 6

11:59 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 7

12:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

12:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool C

12:01 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 8

12:05 Swimming Women’s 200m Backstroke - Heats

12:05 Swimming Women’s 200m Backstroke - Heat 1

12:09 Swimming Women’s 200m Backstroke - Heat 2

12:13 Swimming Women’s 200m Backstroke - Heat 3

12:16 Swimming Women’s 200m Backstroke - Heat 4

12:21 Swimming Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats

12:21 Swimming Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat 1

12:27 Swimming Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat 2

12:45 Hockey Women’s Pool B

13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

13:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match gold

13:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool C

13:15 Hockey Women’s Pool B

13:20 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Victory Ceremony

13:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

13:45 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

13:53 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Victory Ceremony

14:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony

14:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool D