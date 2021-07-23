Great Britain are seeking their second win from two games in the Women’s football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

This time up they face the hosts Japan, a much tougher opponent after Hege Riise’s side won 2-0 against Chile in their opener.

A win for Team GB guarantees them passage to the last eight with a top-two finish, but they’ll be wanting to put a marker down for performances as well as points as they go in search of victory no2.

Japan drew their opening game with Canada but the former world champions can be a real threat - which hasn’t stopped Great Britain’s manager Riise from admitting she will make changes for the match as she looks to keep everyone fit for the knockouts.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 11:30am BST on Saturday 24 July in Sapporo.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer. It can also be watched on the Eurosport player and Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Japan should remain at full strength with no injury worries ahead of the game, and may name an unchanged line-up.

Great Britain could still be without Fran Kirby, who missed the opener and is a doubt here. Otherwise, it’s a full squad for Hege Riise to choose from.

Predicted line-ups

Japan:Ikeda; Shimizu, Kitamura, Minami, Kumagai; Hasegawa, Nakajima, Miura, Shiokoshi; Iwabuchi, Sugasawa

Great Britain: Roebuck; Bronze, Bright, Houghton, Daly; Weir, Walsh; Hemp, Stanway, Little; White

Odds

Japan 27/11

Draw 5/2

Great Britain 24/19

Prediction

Team GB to continue their good start and record another victory over the hosts. Japan 1-2 Great Britain.