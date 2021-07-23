Hege Riise leads her Great Britain team into their second group stage match at the 2020 Olympics on Saturday, hoping to maintain a winning start.

Team GB saw off Chile 2-0 in the opening fixture with Ellen White hitting both goals, but they’ll face a sterner test this time out against hosts Japan.

They earned a late 1-1 draw with Canada in their own first game, which means a win here for Great Britain would guarantee them a top-two finish and a place in the quarter-finals with a match to spare.

There’s still plenty of work ahead for the group, but former international Fara Williams feels the team should be eyeing up a medal at this summer’s Games, saying “For the women’s game the Olympics is equally important as the Euros and World Cup. In the men’s game it’s a bit different; the World Cup is the pinnacle. But the women are out there to get gold and they’ve got a chance. There’s every reason that we should be thought of as a team who should be winning a medal at the tournament.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 11:30am BST on Saturday 24 July in Sapporo.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer. It can also be watched on the Eurosport player and Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Japan should remain at full strength with no injury worries ahead of the game, and may name an unchanged line-up.

Great Britain could still be without Fran Kirby, who missed the opener and is a doubt here. Otherwise, it’s a full squad for Hege Riise to choose from.

Predicted line-ups

Japan: Ikeda; Shimizu, Kitamura, Minami, Kumagai; Hasegawa, Nakajima, Miura, Shiokoshi; Iwabuchi, Sugasawa

Great Britain: Roebuck; Bronze, Bright, Houghton, Daly; Weir, Walsh; Hemp, Stanway, Little; White

Odds

Japan 27/11

Draw 5/2

Great Britain 24/19

Prediction

Team GB to continue their good start and record another victory over the hosts. Japan 1-2 Great Britain.