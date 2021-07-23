Japan vs Great Britain live stream: How to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know as the football continues at the Olympics
Hege Riise leads her Great Britain team into their second group stage match at the 2020 Olympics on Saturday, hoping to maintain a winning start.
Team GB saw off Chile 2-0 in the opening fixture with Ellen White hitting both goals, but they’ll face a sterner test this time out against hosts Japan.
They earned a late 1-1 draw with Canada in their own first game, which means a win here for Great Britain would guarantee them a top-two finish and a place in the quarter-finals with a match to spare.
There’s still plenty of work ahead for the group, but former international Fara Williams feels the team should be eyeing up a medal at this summer’s Games, saying “For the women’s game the Olympics is equally important as the Euros and World Cup. In the men’s game it’s a bit different; the World Cup is the pinnacle. But the women are out there to get gold and they’ve got a chance. There’s every reason that we should be thought of as a team who should be winning a medal at the tournament.”
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 11:30am BST on Saturday 24 July in Sapporo.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer. It can also be watched on the Eurosport player and Discovery+.
What is the team news?
Japan should remain at full strength with no injury worries ahead of the game, and may name an unchanged line-up.
Great Britain could still be without Fran Kirby, who missed the opener and is a doubt here. Otherwise, it’s a full squad for Hege Riise to choose from.
Predicted line-ups
Japan: Ikeda; Shimizu, Kitamura, Minami, Kumagai; Hasegawa, Nakajima, Miura, Shiokoshi; Iwabuchi, Sugasawa
Great Britain: Roebuck; Bronze, Bright, Houghton, Daly; Weir, Walsh; Hemp, Stanway, Little; White
Odds
Japan 27/11
Draw 5/2
Great Britain 24/19
Prediction
Team GB to continue their good start and record another victory over the hosts. Japan 1-2 Great Britain.
