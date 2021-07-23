Japan vs Great Britain prediction: How will Tokyo 2020 fixture play out?

Two goals from Ellen White gave Great Britain a 2-0 win over Chile in their first match at the Tokyo Olympics, but a sterner test against hosts Japan now awaits.

The team led by Hege Riise are real medal hopefuls in the Women’s Football tournament, but depth as much as quality will go some way to determining if the squad can reach the gold medal match.

Nikita Parris, a sub in the first game who has just signed for Arsenal in the WSL, expects Japan to be on the front foot after drawing their own opening game.

“I expect them to come out a lot stronger than they have in previous games against us because they are at a home Games and want to progress,” she said. A victory for Team GB will guarantee them a spot in the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 11:30am BST on Saturday 24 July in Sapporo.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer. It can also be watched on the Eurosport player and Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Japan should remain at full strength with no injury worries ahead of the game, and may name an unchanged line-up.

Great Britain could still be without Fran Kirby, who missed the opener and is a doubt here. Otherwise, it’s a full squad for Hege Riise to choose from.

Predicted line-ups

Japan:Ikeda; Shimizu, Kitamura, Minami, Kumagai; Hasegawa, Nakajima, Miura, Shiokoshi; Iwabuchi, Sugasawa

Great Britain: Roebuck; Bronze, Bright, Houghton, Daly; Weir, Walsh; Hemp, Stanway, Little; White

Odds

Japan 27/11

Draw 5/2

Great Britain 24/19

Prediction

Team GB to continue their good start and record another victory over the hosts. Japan 1-2 Great Britain.