Winter Olympics LIVE: US and Russian ice dancers almost collide as Beijing 2022 gets into full swing
Winter Olympics get into full swing day after Beijing opening ceremony at Bird’s Nest Stadium
The 2022 Winter Olympics gets into full swing on Saturday, the day after the opening ceremony at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Stadium.
The ceremony took place at the Bird’s Nest stadium, built and used for the 2008 summer Olympic games, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both editions of the games. The stadium also served as the venue for Track and Field as well the men’s 2008 gold medal soccer game, but will not host any sporting events in 2022.
The events will get underway with mixed doubles curling matches between Australia and Norway, and Switzerland and Sweden.
Great Britain’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will return to the ice in mixed doubles curling with round-robin match-ups against the Czech Republic and Italy.
In skiing, Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury, the defending Olympic gold medalist, a 3-time world champion, and 9-time overall World Cup champion, will compete in the Men’s Moguls Final.
Dutch speed skating star Irene Schouten will try and secure gold in the women’s 3,000m.
Schouten could become the second female skater in history to win four gold medals at a single Games, matching the mark set by Russia’s Lidia Skoblikova at Innsbruck 1964.
Protesters denounce Winter Olympics with mock medals for China’s ‘record-breaking atrocities’
On the eve of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing, an altogether different kind of event took place some 5,000 miles away in London.
There were flags, chants, and even medals. But the comparisons ended there.
Rather than celebrate the start of the Games, the gathering in the British capital – which was billed as an ‘alternative opening ceremony’ – opposed the sporting spectacle.
Uyghur, Tibetan and Hong Konger demonstrators in London claim IOC is helping China to ‘sportswash’ global image
