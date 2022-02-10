Winter Olympics LIVE: Nathan Chen eyes skating gold as Chloe Kim attempts to repeat halfpipe glory
Eight gold medals were up for grabs on day six of the 2022 Winter Olympics
Nathan Chen breaks world record in stunning figure skating routine
US skater Nathan Chen will be chasing Olympic gold as he takes to the ice again in Beijing with a commanding lead in the men’s free skate competition.
The Utah native will be looking to secure his first Olympic individual gold medal and to hold off Japanese rival Yuzuru Hanyu, who will be eying a dramatic comeback.
Chen, 22, had a world record performance with a short program score of 113.97 just days ago, which has him sitting on top of the field ahead of the free skate on Thursday morning in China.
The medals are decided by adding together the scores of the short program and the free skate.
Meanwhile, Chloe Kim, the youngest woman ever to win an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding at the age of 17, is the prohibitive favourite to repeat her victory in the halfpipe event.
Kim, now 21, faces competition from Chinese snowboarders Cai Xuetong, 27, and Liu Jiayu, 28, as well as Japanese sisters Sena and Ruki Tomita.
Follow the latest updates:
Speed skating ice maker denies being pressured by Dutch team
The Winter Olympic speed skating ice maker has denied being pressured by the Dutch team to make conditions favourable to their athletes.
Canadian Mark Messer said that although he met with Dutch team scientist Sander van Ginkel, he had not altered the surface at Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval.
A Dutch website had quoted Sander van Ginkel, who said he had shared tests and measurements with Mr Messer.
More below.
Winter Olympic speed skating ice maker denies being pressured by Dutch team
Canadian Mark Messer says he told Dutch official ‘not to come back’ after conversation
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies