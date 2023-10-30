Petr Cech’s ice hockey team make neck guards mandatory after tragedy

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Petr Cech’s ice hockey team have made neck guards mandatory for all players and coaches in the aftermath of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson death.

Johnson died after a “freak accident” during his side’s match against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night when his heck was cut by the blade from an ice hockey boot, with his mother paying tribute to her “incredible” son.

The match was abandoned due to the horrific injury, fans were escorted out of the ground as paramedics attended to the player, with the others forming a ring around him and screens put up.

Oxford City Stars play in the third division of English ice hockey, and have former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper Cech among their players, announced they would make neck guards mandatory.

“The club has ordered and is now awaiting delivery of neck guards for all players and coaches. Once received, these guards will be utilised during all on-ice activities going forward,” the club said in a statement.

Shane Moore the director of hockey operations at the Oxford City Stars, said: “A life has tragically been taken too soon in a freak accident, and if wearing neck guards can prevent another devastating loss, then we want to ensure we have done everything within our power to protect our players.”

Johnson started his career with National Hockey League side the Pittsburgh Penguins, who paid tribute to their former player.

“The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Adam Johnson,” the club said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Adam spent three years as a member of the team here in Northeast Pennsylvania, was respected for his work on the ice, and was an important part of our community and organisation.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

The club also had a minute of silence during their match at the weekend in memory of Johnson.