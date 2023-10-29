Floral tributes were laid at a Sheffield stadium on Sunday, 29 October, after ice hockey player Adam Johnson died following a "freak accident" during a match on Saturday night.

The Nottingham Panthers star, 29, reportedly suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the game against Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena.

In a statement, the Panthers said: "Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.

“The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances."