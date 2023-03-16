Where to watch Cheltenham Festival 2023 after ITV coverage ends
Everything you need to know about how to watch Cheltenham Day 3
Cheltenham Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday and the biggest event on the racing calendar. has delivered some thrilling action already.
Prestbury Park still has two more days of action-packed days of racing, including some exciting horses and tips from the experts as we enter Day 3.
Rachael Blackmore steered Honeysuckle to a fairytale and highly emotional victory in the Mares’ Hurdle on Day 1, on her final career start for Henry de Bromhead, before Energumene and Delta Work were among the big-name winners on Day 2 and there is plenty of exciting racing on Thursday’s packed race card.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Cheltenham Festival:
What TV channel is Cheltenham Festival on?
ITV1 will broadcast the first five races of each day’s coverage, which starts from 1pm, while subscription channel Racing TV will show every race, including the final two of the day, with build-up ahead of the races. You can also follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog.
How to stream Cheltenham online
Cheltenham can be watched live in its entirety on Racing TV’s website and app by race fans, provided they are subscribers to the channel. Meanwhile, ITV also live-stream the first five races on the ITVX website and app.
A number of betting websites and apps also show all the races, provided you have a funded account with them.
St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16
- 1.30 Turners Novices Chase
1. Stage Star - 15/2
2. Notlongtillmay - 40/1
3. Mighty Potter - 4/6
- 2:10 Pertemps Network Final
1. Good Time Jonny - 9/1
2. Salvador Ziggy - 10/1
3. Mill Green - 22/1
- Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm
- County Plate Chase - 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm
- Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17
- Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm
- Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm
- Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm
- Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm
- Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm
