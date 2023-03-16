Where to watch Cheltenham Festival 2023 after ITV coverage ends

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cheltenham Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday and the biggest event on the racing calendar. has delivered some thrilling action already.

Prestbury Park still has two more days of action-packed days of racing, including some exciting horses and tips from the experts as we enter Day 3.

Rachael Blackmore steered Honeysuckle to a fairytale and highly emotional victory in the Mares’ Hurdle on Day 1, on her final career start for Henry de Bromhead, before Energumene and Delta Work were among the big-name winners on Day 2 and there is plenty of exciting racing on Thursday’s packed race card.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Cheltenham Festival:

What TV channel is Cheltenham Festival on?

ITV1 will broadcast the first five races of each day’s coverage, which starts from 1pm, while subscription channel Racing TV will show every race, including the final two of the day, with build-up ahead of the races. You can also follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog.

How to stream Cheltenham online

Cheltenham can be watched live in its entirety on Racing TV’s website and app by race fans, provided they are subscribers to the channel. Meanwhile, ITV also live-stream the first five races on the ITVX website and app.

A number of betting websites and apps also show all the races, provided you have a funded account with them.

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

1.30 Turners Novices Chase

1. Stage Star - 15/2

2. Notlongtillmay - 40/1

3. Mighty Potter - 4/6

2:10 Pertemps Network Final

1. Good Time Jonny - 9/1

2. Salvador Ziggy - 10/1

3. Mill Green - 22/1

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17