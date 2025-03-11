Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Day 1 results, updates, tips and latest odds
Follow all the action on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival as the ‘greatest show on turf’ gets underway
The “greatest show on turf” is about to begin! Champion Day kicks off four days of non-stop horse racing as the best jockeys, trainers and horses descend on the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
Today’s opener will be followed by Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday and finally the showpiece event, Gold Cup Day, which brings the Festival to its close on Friday. Fans can look forward to 28 races across the four days and a compelling battle between British and Irish trainers as they vie for Cheltenham supremacy.
Last year, Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs took the Gold Cup honours and, with jockey Paul Townend, won the prestigious race for a second straight year. He’s the favourite on betting sites to claim a hat-trick this time around but, before then, Mullins has the chance to open his 2025 Festival account with Lossiemouth, who has made a last-minute switch from Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle to race the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on the same day.
The full race card and Festival schedule is here, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as Day 1 unfolds.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
1.20pm: Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)
Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m½f| 8 hurdles | Old Course
Latest Cheltenham Festival betting odds for opening race:
Kopek Des Bordes 10/11
Romeo Coolio 5/1
Workahead 7/1
William Munny 15/2
Salvator Mundi 12/1
Irancy 16/1
Karbau 33/1
Karniquet 40/1
BAR 50/1
How can I watch every race once ITV coverage ends?
The final two races of each day will not be shown on ITV but fans wanting to watch can do so via Racing TV.
Subscriptions for the channel, which shows every race from the festival, are available through Sky and Virgin Media and online through its website and app.
Racing TV coverage begins at 12.30pm every day and ends after the final race. The Independent will also have a dedicated live blog covering the action which you can follow.
A number of betting sites and apps also show all the races, provided you have a funded account with them.
Where can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first five races of the day on ITV1, with dedicated coverage on the channel beginning at 12.45pm GMT every day until 5pm GMT. The races can also be streamed online via ITVX.
There is also a preview show each morning from 9am GMT to 10am GMT which is shown on ITV4 and ITVX.
Cheltenham Festival 2025 tips: Experts on best bets and 12 horses to watch on day one
The Cheltenham Festival is back and the 2025 edition promises four action-packed days of racing culminating in Friday’s Gold Cup with Galopin des Champs pushing for a third successive victory.
Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, the pair hope Galopin des Champs can create history once more, but punters will take in Champion Day first of all, with seven compelling races to consider.
Cheltenham Festival 2025 tips, best bets and horses to watch on day one
Michael O'Sullivan tribute
Cheltenham stood still for a tribute to jockey Michael O’Sullivan who passed away earlier this year.
On the big screen next to the parade ring a replay of his famous victory in the 2023 Supreme Novices race was played before spectators, jockeys and trainers honoured him with a minute’s applause.
Price of Guinness has increased
We're now a little over an hour away from the first race, which this year has been named after jockey Michael O'Sullivan who died following a fall earlier this year.
A brass band is playing music as racegoers flood through the entrance points around the course.
Bars are already doing good business with Guinness this year being sold at £7.80 - up 30p from last year. Bosses believe 388,000 pints of the "black stuff" will be sold over the four days.
The racecourse this year also has more course-facing areas where people can drink, which is hoped to ease queues and reduce the need to move between races.
Improvements made for racegoers
The Jockey Club has made some changes to the festival this year to better improve the experience for racegoers.
To aid the smooth arrival and departure of racegoers, the largest deployment of hard ‘trackway’ ever in Europe has been laid in grass car parks with 18,000 aluminium trackway panels covering an area of 129,600 square metres ( the equivalent of 17 football pitches).
A new park and ride system has been launched with around 1,000 spaces available. and the Jockey Club has partnered with National Express to offer coach travel direct to Cheltenham Racecourse from more than 20 pick-up locations, doubling the number of coaches running to the venue.
Sir Alex Ferguson places faith in L'Eau Du Sud for Arkle Challenge
L'Eau Du Sud, one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s runners, was a beaten favourite in last year's County Hurdle on Gold Cup day.
He is unlikely to get away with any mistakes here, but Willie Mullins is relaxed on that front.
"I thought he got a bit close to some fences the last day, but he did everything right. I didn't mind his jumping, I thought he was learning on the job," he said.
"I don't think he ever had a real scare, so I thought his jumping was fine.
“When he wanted one at the third-last, which is what you want to see at the end of the day, he flew it and then got over the last two, so I was happy with his jumping and I was happy that he learned a huge amount."
One hour to go
It’s just one hour until the first race of the day begins.
Kopek des Bordes is the favourite for that one but there will be stiff competition with Rachael Blackmore’s Workahead.
Fans are flocking into the racecourse ahead of the opener:
Will Constitution Hill win the Champion Hurdle?
Trainer Nicky Henderson said: "He got a great reception after the Unibet Hurdle, which shows National Hunt racing in a great light and to be fair, the crowd at Kempton was fantastic as well. I think they were pleased to see him back, weren't we all?
"At Cheltenham, the last time I saw that sort of crowd was in Sprinter Sacre's day and that is a very, very special thing.
"It's great for National Hunt racing, people do love these horses, and it just shows that while a five-runner race with a 1-12 shot for some people is a tragedy, for most people it was something fantastic."
