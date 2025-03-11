Brighterdaysahead takes in Cheltenham Racecourse surroundings ahead of Champion Hurdle

The “greatest show on turf” is about to begin! Champion Day kicks off four days of non-stop horse racing as the best jockeys, trainers and horses descend on the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Today’s opener will be followed by Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday and finally the showpiece event, Gold Cup Day, which brings the Festival to its close on Friday. Fans can look forward to 28 races across the four days and a compelling battle between British and Irish trainers as they vie for Cheltenham supremacy.

Last year, Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs took the Gold Cup honours and, with jockey Paul Townend, won the prestigious race for a second straight year. He’s the favourite on betting sites to claim a hat-trick this time around but, before then, Mullins has the chance to open his 2025 Festival account with Lossiemouth, who has made a last-minute switch from Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle to race the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on the same day.

The full race card and Festival schedule is here, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as Day 1 unfolds.

Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below: