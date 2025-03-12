Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results, tips, odds and latest updates from Day 2
Champion Chase headlines Style Wednesday, formerly known as Ladies Day, after morning snow dusts racecourse
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival began with a bang and now Style Wednesday promises more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.
The Queen Mother Champion Chase headlines the action at 4pm, where Jonbon is much fancied with Nico De Boinville aboard, while the Coral Cup Hurdle (2.40pm) and Cross Country Steeple Chase (3.20pm) are among the other fascinating races on Day 2.
How the weather impacts today’s racing could be a fascinating subplot, after a snow flurry landed on the course this morning. The New Lion claimed the first victory of the day in the Novices’ Hurdle before 20/1 Lecky Watson shocked by triumphing in the Brown Advisory Chase.
The opening day of racing delivered a huge shock as the showpiece Champion Hurdle was won by 25/1 shot Golden Ace, with horse racing superstar and heavy favourite Constitution Hill stunningly falling halfway through, as did last year’s winner State Man. It allowed Golden Ace to come from nowhere to triumph.
The “greatest show on turf” will also include Friday’s Gold Cup, where Galopin Des Champs, who is the favourite on betting sites, hopes to land a famous hat-trick this. The full race card and Festival schedule is here, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as Day 2 unfolds.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
Style Wednesday - full list of winners
1.20: Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m5f | 10 hurdles | Old Course
Winner: The New Lion (3/1); 2) The Yellow Clay (5/2); 3) Final Demand (6/4F)
2.00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) Race conditions: £200,000 | 3m½f | 20 fences | Old Course
Winner: Lecky Watson (20/1); 2) Stellar Story (22/1); 3) Better Days Ahead (13/2)
2.40pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
Rachael Blackmore is atop Ballyadam in the next race. She’s still looking for her first winner of the festival and with outsiders performing well the 18/1 shout may have a chance.
He is a 10-year-old so age is against him but he won on his last outing so you can’t rule anything out.
2.40pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
Latest odds via Oddschecker:
Be Aware 4/1
Impose Toi 13/2
Beat The Bat 8/1
Comfort Zone 8/1
Bunting 9/1
Jipcot 12/1
Jimmy Du Seuil 14/1
Ballyadam 18/1
Sandor Clegane 20/1
Colonel Mustard 25/1
Mullins gets his first winner of the day
Lecky Watson comes from the prolific yard of Willie Mullins who gave his reaction to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.
Mullins said: "Sean [O'Keefe] kept it very uncomplicated. Kept him on the outside jumping.
"We elected to ride Ballyburn in a gallop and jump. Jumping let him down, but there we are. We live and we learn.
"I thought Dancing City was unlucky, made that mistake at the last but he was travelling very well."
O'Keeffe dedicates win to Michael O'Sullivan
Here’s more from Sean O’Keeffe who dedicated his victory to Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan who passed away in February.
Sean O'Keeffe reacts to Lecky Watson's win
O'Keeffe told ITV Racing: "Over the moon, I can't believe it. I thought he had a nice chance. I thought if I got him jumping he'd do well.
"It's amazing here, you never know what can happen.
“Michael O'Sullivan used to share a house with us here in Cheltenham. He loved this horse. This is for him."
Another outsider win
Lecky Watson was the big outsider for that race. He was the seventh-favourite of the seven runners.
20-1 at the start of this race.
Jockey Sean O'Keeffe stayed calm and guided the surprise winner home.
We’ll have O’Keeffe’s reaction shortly.
2.00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase
Lecky Watson wins the Brown Advisory Chase!
He storms up the straight to much fanfare and crosses the line with ease.
Another surprise winner at 20/1!
2.00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase
Here comes Lecky Watson.
He’s been held just behind the leaders and kicks on as he hits the final stretch.
Dancing City and Better Days Ahead are reined in before Lecky Watson takes the lead!
2.00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase
There’s nothing to separate Dancing City and Better Days Ahead as they head towards home.
Ballyburn is trying to make his move.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments