Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Day 2 results, updates, tips and latest odds
Queen Mother Champion Chase headlines Style Wednesday, formerly known as Ladies Day, after morning snow dusts racecourse
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival began with a bang and now Style Wednesday promises more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.
The Queen Mother Champion Chase headlines the action at 4pm, where Jonbon is much fancied with Nico De Boinville aboard, while the Coral Cup Hurdle (2.40pm) and Cross Country Steeple Chase (3.20pm) are among the other fascinating races on Day 2. How the weather impacts today’s racing could be a fascinating subplot, after a snow flurry landed on the course this morning.
The opening day of racing delivered a huge shock as the showpiece Champion Hurdle was won by 25/1 shot Golden Ace, with horse racing superstar and heavy favourite Constitution Hill stunningly falling halfway through, as did last year’s winner State Man. It allowed Golden Ace to come from nowhere to triumph, with Burdett Road (66/1) taking second and 150/1 shot Winter Fog in third for an all-time Cheltenham shock.
The “greatest show on turf” will also include Friday’s Gold Cup, where Galopin Des Champs, who is the favourite on betting sites, hopes to land a famous hat-trick this. The full race card and Festival schedule is here, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as Day 2 unfolds.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
What is a steeplechase race?
One of the main types of jump race is called a steeplechase, or more commonly just a chase. Cheltenham’s Gold Cup (Friday 14 at 4pm) is a steeplechase event.
Chases are run over distances that range between 2 and 4½ miles with obstacles including plain fences, water jumps or open ditches. The fences are taller than hurdles being a minimum of 4½ feet high and are made of a mixture of birch and spruce.
Horses that run in steeplechases are called chasers and tend to be older having previously run in hurdle races to gain experience and learn how to jump.
The horses start behind tapes that stretch across the racecourse and when the tape drops the race begins.
Spectators arriving for Day Two
There’s an hour and a half left to go before Style Wednesday’s action begins.
Today there’s a reward for the most fashionable fan and many will be looking to impress as they come through the gates.
There are certainly some colourful choices around this morning.
Expert tips: 2.40pm - Coral Cup Hurdle
Ruby Walsh’s tip: Bunting 11/2
The Coral Cup is not a race I’d be mad keen on because it’s one of those handicaps you need a lot of luck – and I hate races you need luck!
Be Aware sticks out for the Skeltons and they are really positive about him. I like Bunting, but I wouldn’t rule out Jimmy Du Seuil.
It’s more a race for the Eliminator than trying to find the winner. I wouldn’t put you off Bunting, but it’s a race I could never figure out.
Expert tips: 2.00pm - Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase
Ruby Walsh’s tip: Ballyburn 5/6
Ballyburn’s jumping has improved throughout the season. He’s the best horse in the race but I wouldn’t rule out the outsiders. There may only be seven of them but it’s a really decent race. I can’t get away from Ballyburn being the best horse.
Sam Turner’s tip: Better Days Ahead 13/2
Ballyburn redeemed his reputation with a fine victory at the Dublin Racing Festival and, as a winner at last year’s Festival, has already proven himself a horse for the big occasion. The one slight doubt is his exuberance and that might see him vulnerable at the end of three miles, a trip he has never run over before.
If he settles, he will be difficult to beat, albeit stablemate Dancing City is a guaranteed stayer, almost certain to wind up the pace from some way out. The underrated Better Days Ahead and Gorgeous Tom are no back numbers either with the latter likely to find some improvement tackling three miles for the first time.
Expert tips: 1.20pm - Turners Novices’ Hurdle
Ruby Walsh’s tip: Final Demand 6/4
Final Demand is a very good horse. He jumped brilliantly at Limerick and brought that to a whole new level at the Dublin Racing Festival. He travelled really well and his jumping was rock solid. His form overall is more solid than The New Lion’s. If Paul Townend is positive on him then he’ll be hard to beat. The Yellow Clay is a bigger danger than The New Lion.
Ed Chamberlin’s tip: The New Lion 15/8
It’s The New Lion – big head-to-head against Final Demand – who I think is going to be a Gold Cup horse, against The New Lion, who I think could be a champion hurdle horse, hopefully he’ll have too much speed.
'I couldn't even dream it'
Golden Ace trainer, Jeremy Scott, spoke after winning the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday saying:
“I couldn’t even dream it - for God’s sake thump me, because I must be fast asleep at the moment!
“We looked certainly booked for second or third before Stateman came down, so it’s marred by that, really, but I’m just delighted that the gods have favoured us.
“My owner and I were not at loggerheads, because ultimately he pays the bills, but he was very keen to have a runner here today. We thought we could nick a little bit of prize-money, and we didn’t feel we could possibly beat Lossiemouth, so it’s extraordinary how things work out.
“That’s her unbeaten here, so she obviously likes the track. It’s interesting that Willie doesn’t tend to run his mares until after Christmas, so maybe we get it all wrong by trying to run them before Christmas.
“Maybe next year we’ll hang fire a bit. It’s brilliant for the whole team - just amazing.”
Richard Johnson backs Jonbon in Queen Mother Champion Chase
22-time Cheltenham Festival winning jockey Richard Johnson believes Jonbon is the one to beat in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Speaking to Betfred he said: “It’s boring because he’s a very short price, but on ratings and form, he’s the one they all have to beat.
“Joseph O’Brien’s Solness horse can go forward and there could be a strong hard gallop early so at least we’ll see a true run race which will be good to see.”
What is a handicap? A brief guide to horseracing jargon for Cheltenham Festival
The Cheltenham Festival is a rare occasion when the world of horseracing breaks into the collective consciousness of the general public.
It starts with Champion Day on March 11 before Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday, and Gold Cup Day bringing the event to a close on Friday 14.
Along with the Grand National in April, Cheltenham attracts the eyes of many people who would otherwise be disengaged by the regular horseracing meetings up and down the country. It is a festival that all can enjoy but the terminology can be a bit confusing for those who only tune in once or twice a year.
