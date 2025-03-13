Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Rachael Blackmore hunts Ryanair Chase glory before Stayers’ Hurdle showdown
Fact To File is favourite for the Ryanair Chase and Teahupoo is aiming to defend his crown in the Stayers’ Hurdle on a packed St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham Festival
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival has thrilled so far and St Patrick's Thursday is set to deliver more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.
Marine Nationale claimed a surprise victory in yesterday’s headline race, the Champion Chase, after favourite Jonbon hit a fence on the way round and could only recover to finish second. Earlier the highly rated Ballyburn was stunningly beaten in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase as Lecky Watson triumphed in the all-Irish renewal.
Today’s highlights include the Ryanair Chase (3.20pm), where Fact To File and Il Est Francais drop back in trip for what seems certain to be a fascinating battle with the evergreen Protektorat, who attempts to defend his crown. And Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo is in good shape ahead of his defence of the Stayers’ Hurdle (4pm), up against stablemate The Wallpark and Nicky Henderson’s Lucky Place as well as Home By The Lee, trained by Joseph O'Brien.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
St. Patrick's Thursday runners
1.20: Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) Race conditions: £105,000 | 2m1f | 8 hurdles | New Course
Runners: Air Of Entitlement; Aurora Vega; Bluey; Brendas Asking; Disco Dancer; Diva Luna; Hollygrove Cha Cha; Jane Eire; Jubilee Alpha; Just A Rose; Karamoja; Karoline Banbou; Kimi De Mai; Kitty Foyle; Lagertha; Magic McColgan; Maughreen; Metkayina; Mystical Goddess; Queen St Clair; Sixandahalf; Tour Ovalie; Venuisienne; Galileo Dame
How can I watch every race once ITV coverage ends?
The final two races of each day will not be shown on ITV but fans wanting to watch can do so via Racing TV. Subscriptions for the channel, which shows every race from the festival, are available through Sky and Virgin Media and online through its website and app.
Racing TV coverage begins at 12.30pm every day and ends after the final race. The Independent will also have a dedicated live blog covering the action which you can follow.
A number of betting sites and apps also show all the races, provided you have a funded account with them.
Where can I watch on TV?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first five races of the day on ITV1, with dedicated coverage on the channel beginning at 12.45pm GMT every day until 5pm GMT. The races can also be streamed online via ITVX.
There is also a preview show each morning from 9am GMT to 10am GMT which is shown on ITV4 and ITVX.
Day three, St Patrick’s Thursday, is now here and the Ryanair Chase and the Stayers’ Hurdle are races of particular interest.
The Independent’s Racing Correspondent Sam Turner has previewed today’s action:
It was an emotional day two at Cheltenham as Michael O’Sullivan was given a fitting farewell as Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty won back-to-back races in the space of 40 minutes.
Those were the two horses that O’Sullivan had ridden to victory at Cheltenham in the past and his death last month at the age of 24 following a fall at Thurles affected the entire racing world.
There were also shock wins on Style Wednesday and The Independent’s Racing Correspondent Sam Turner has rounded up all the action:
Cheltenham Festival 2025: Today's racecard and runners
St Patrick’s Thursday looks set to be another cracking day of action at Cheltenham, with the Ryanair Chase and the Stayers’ Hurdle headlining things.
Here’s the full racecard and list of runners for today:
The Cheltenham Festival is back and the 2025 edition has reached the halfway stage. A barnstorming opening day saw Golden Ace as a surprise winner of the Champion Hurdle after Constitution Hill and State Man both fell.
Day two was a more emotional affair as victories for Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty provided a fitting farewell to jockey Michael O’Sullivan who passed away in February.
Day three promises more thrills with the Stayers’ Hurdle and Ryanair Chase the big races highlighting a packed schedule. Chasing a first win of the festival, Rachael Blackmore will hope Envoi Allen rolls back the years to challenge hot favourite Fact To File in the Ryanair while Harry and Dan Skelton will hope Protektorat can back up his victory from last year.
Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty won back-to-back races on a day of surprises in an emotional tribute to jockey Michael O’Sullivan.
O’Sullivan, a 24-year-old jockey who passed away last month after a fall at Thurles racecourse, only won twice at the Cheltenham Festival with both victories coming on day one of the 2023 edition.
His horses that day were Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty who both triumphed inside 40 minutes on Style Wednesday providing the perfect farewell to their previous rider.
Cheltenham Festival 2025
Follow all the latest updates from day three at Cheltenham Festival here with The Independent’s live coverage.
