Cheltenham Festival 2025 tips: Experts’ best bets and horses to watch on day three

The Cheltenham Festival is back and the 2025 edition has reached the halfway stage. A barnstorming opening day saw Golden Ace as a surprise winner of the Champion Hurdle after Constitution Hill and State Man both fell. Day two was a more emotional affair as victories for Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty provided a fitting farewell to jockey Michael O’Sullivan who passed away in February.

Day three promises more thrills with the Stayers’ Hurdle and Ryanair Chase the big races highlighting a packed schedule. Chasing a first win of the festival, Rachael Blackmore will hope Envoi Allen rolls back the years to challenge hot favourite Fact To File in the Ryanair while Harry and Dan Skelton will hope Protektorat can back up his victory from last year.

In the Stayers’ Hurdle, Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo leads the way with pre-race odds of 3/2 and three victories out of four from his last four outings. The Wallpark, also from Elliott’s stable, and Nicky Henderson’s Lucky Place look set to be his closest rivals in the champion race.

Our racing expert Sam Turner will be at Cheltenham all week, plus legendary former jockey Ruby Walsh has shared his tips with Paddy Power while Oli Bell and Ed Chamberlin have given their Thursday picks to Sky Bet:

Day three – Wednesday, 12 March

1.20: Mares Novices’ Hurdle

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Air Of Entitlement (each-way) 16/1

Paul Townend has gone for Aurora Vega over Maughreen, probably because she has more experience. I like Air of Entitlement for Henry de Bromhead. Her form from Down Royal on St Stephens’ Day is pretty strong. She’s a strong stayer and you need stamina on the New Course.

Sam Turner’s tip: Sixandahalf 3/1

A huge field which means that confidence in Sixandahalf is tempered a little as she has only tackled one hurdle race to date. Although light in jumping experience, the selection impressed at Fairyhouse and has a substantial body of work on the level to commend her chance. With Paul Townend keen to eschew Maughreen in favour of Aurora Vega, the progressive Jubilee Alpha may prove the primary danger. She clocked a smart time at Windsor last time and had previously dismissed the talented Hollygrove Cha Cha in a Listed affair at Taunton so ought to be on the scene.

Oli Bell’s tip: Galileo Dame 7/2

My best bet of the day is in the Mares Novice and the horse in question is Galileo Dame. She hasn’t won yet, but her form in defeat when she’s finished second has been very strong. Her trainer Joseph O’Brien is already on the board at the Cheltenham Festival, and I think she wins the Mares Novice on Thursday.

2.00: Jack Richards Novices’ Chase

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Answer To Kayf and San Salvador (each-way) 20/1

Asian Master is well found in the market. You want to be looking for a graded horse to win the race. The class horse, if the penalty doesn’t stop him, is Answer To Kayf and I like San Salvador each-way at a price. He’s plenty of experience and had a couple of runs at Cheltenham. He’s crying out for a trip.

Sam Turner’s tip: Springwell Bay 7/1

The form of Springwell Bay took a significant boost when Jango Baie, who beat the selection by six lengths here before Christmas, landed the Arkle in dramatic circumstances on day one. A subsequent triumph by nine lengths on New Year’s Day earned the eight-year-old a 9lb rise in the handicap so his task won’t be easy, but he won with plenty in hand that day so should give another bold account. Expensive purchase Caldwell Potter was third in that Cheltenham event and could be on the scene if the ground doesn’t dry out too markedly, while Nurburgring has been campaigned interestingly in the three chase starts required to earn a handicap mark and may prove a threat to all.

open image in gallery Springwell Bay could be a decent pick in the Jack Richards Novices’ Chase ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

2.40: Pertemp Handicap Hurdle

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Karl Des Tourelles 18/1

It’s an open-looking contest. Will The Wise won the last qualifier and has his chance. I’ve never been in love with Jeriko Du Reponet. Win Some Lose Some for Mark Walsh has a great chance but I like one at a good price. Karl De Tourelles is only a five-year-old but I think that age group are pretty well handicapped and I’m hoping this fella falls in the same boat. He has a lot of weight but his mark of 139 might be workable.

Sam Turner’s tip: Feet Of A Dancer 9/1

Feet Of A Dancer travelled like a dream in a Leopardstown qualifier for this race and, although beaten that day, remains of interest here. She was probably produced a little too soon, hitting the front before the last, and was worn down late on. However, if she is ridden a little colder she could have a huge hand in the finish. Zain Nights will be a sizeable price after a couple of subdued efforts but the form of his six-length third here in October to The Wallpark (fancied for the Stayers’ Hurdle) reads very well and he could be a flyer at a price. Of the more fancied, Jeriko Du Reponet has been targeted at this race all season and wears cheekpieces for the first time, while stablemate Doddiethegreat also makes some appeal.

Ed Chamberlin’s tip: Shanagh Bob 20/1

The best bet for day three of the Cheltenham Festival is Shanagh Bob in the Pertemps Hurdle. I’ve followed this horse, and I thought he was going to be a brilliant chaser, but that hasn’t worked out. We’re now back over hurdles and I think he’s well-handicapped and will go well.

3.20: Ryanair Chase

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Jungle Boogie 12/1

Fact To File will be the hardest to beat but his price is plenty short. I’ve thought for a long time Jungle Boogie is the each-way shout. He ran a cracker in last year’s Gold Cup but didn’t stay. Going left handed suits him better than right and he’s very lightly raced for an 11-year-old.

Sam Turner’s tip: Fact To File 11/8

Fact To File is regarded as one of the bankers for the week by many and it is easy to see why given he beat Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown earlier in the season and has chased home the reigning Gold Cup champion twice at Leopardstown subsequently. There should be plenty of pace in this race courtesy of the trail-blazing Il Est Francais which should help Mark Walsh settle the favourite and he won’t mind Tuesday’s snow either! On his day, Djelo is a very talented chaser, and he arrives on the back of a confidence boosting win at Newbury so ought to go well at a price.

Oli Bell’s tip: Fact to File 5/4

The super boost horse in the Ryanair Chase is Fact to File and I think he’s got a great chance. I’m delighted he’s in this race as I think he’s the best horse in this race and I think he will win.

4.00: Stayers’ Hurdle

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Teahupoo 6/4

I’m not Teahupoo’s biggest fan, but I’ve looked this race up and down for six weeks and I can’t find a horse to oppose him.

Sam Turner’s tip: The Wallpark 13/2

Reigning champion Teahupoo has undergone the same preparation as last year and his form took a boost yesterday when his Morgiana Hurdle conqueror, Lossiemouth, hacked up at the third successive Festival. Home By The Lee runs in this event for the fourth time and it is probably asking a lot for him to win it at the age of 10, so the younger legs of The Wallpark and Lucky Place could be the ones to trouble Teahupoo. The Wallpark narrowly gains the nod having won over three miles on the Old Course last October and he was unsuited by a sluggish gallop at Ascot last time. There should be no such issues with Gowel Road in the field today.

open image in gallery Teahupoo in the Stayers' Hurdle at Punchestown ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

4.40: TrustATrader Festival Plate Handicap

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Ginnys Destiny 11/1

I like Ginny’s Destiny. I like his running style for this race as he races close to the pace. He’s come down enough in the weights and he was bordering on a graded horse last year.

Sam Turner’s tip: Gemirande 12/1

It often pays to race prominently in this race on the New Course with the last six winners ridden that way so Gemirande could prove the answer if he doesn’t face too much pace pressure from the likes of Ginny’s Destiny, Personal Ambition and Conflated. The selection’s last run can be forgotten as he was held up which were an unusual switch of tactics, and he boasts plenty of course form so should give backers a good run if finding an early rhythm at his fences. Jagwar has been rerouted here from the novices’ handicap chase and is respected by the bookmakers along with the classy Jordans who’s stable are always to be feared at this meeting.

open image in gallery Ginny's Destiny was beaten here last year by Grey Dawning ( PA )

5.20: Kim Muir Handicap Chase

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Walking On Air 9/2

Sa Majeste was a lucky winner last time out. Walking On Air looked unlucky to me at Doncaster as he fell at the last when he was going to win. He’s the one for me.

Sam Turner’s tip: Midnight Our Fred 8/1

In contrast to the previous race, there looks fewer front-runners and that could play to the strengths of Midnight Our Fred who ran a blinder at Leopardstown over Christmas. His jumping data was phenomenal on that occasion and his speed at these fences could make him a tough horse to peg back. Johnnywho was a big mover in the betting for this event once Derek O’Connor was booked and he looks to have his entire campaign centred around this meeting. Walking On Air is another to consider as he would have arguably won at Doncaster last time when crashing out and his yard are in great form at present.