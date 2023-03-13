What channel is Cheltenham Festival on? How to watch every race live online and on TV
Everything you need to know about how to watch Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival 2023 starts on Tuesday as the biggest event on the racing calendar gets under way.
Prestbury Park plays host to four action-packed days of racing with around a quarter of a million people expected to attend.
Rachael Blackmore will look to write more history after winning the Gold Cup last year, while the British trainers will hope to to outdo their Irish counterparts after losing the Prestbury Cup 18 victories to 10 last year.
What TV channel is Cheltenham Festival on?
ITV1 will broadcast the first five races each day with coverage starting from 1pm, while subscription channel Racing TV will show every race, with build-up from
How to stream Cheltenham online
Cheltenham can be watched live on Racing TV’s website and app providing they are subscribers to the channel, while ITV viewers can also live-stream the races on the ITVX website and app.
Cheltenham race schedule
Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT):
Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
- Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm
- Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm
- Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm
- National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm
- Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm
- Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm
- Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper - 5.30pm
St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16
- Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm
- Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm
- County Plate Chase - 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm
- Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17
- Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm
- Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm
- Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm
- Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm
- Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies