Organisers will be hoping the rain holds off as the 2023 Cheltenham Festival continues.

It has been a disrupted racing season, with significant cold spells causing problems in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

While a lack of precipitation has caused courses to run quicker than usual, a weekend of welcome rain in advance of the Festival could impact upon the favourites.

Day one was relatively clear and mild but for the fans ready to pack the Cheltenham stands to the rafters on day two, it might be wise to bring an umbrella.

Here’s what the forecast looks like:

What is the forecast for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival?

After a sunny start to Cheltenham on day one, punters can expext some rain on Ladies Day. Temperatures are set to stay at around 7C and light wind, and there is a high chance of rain later this afternoon which could disrupt Wednesday’s late races.

What is the going at Cheltenham?

The latest prediction on Wednesday 15 March has the official going as Soft for 1.30pm.

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15