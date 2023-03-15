Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cheltenham ground today: Met Office weather forecast for Day 2

Latest weather forecast and ground report from the 2023 Festival racecourse

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 15 March 2023 10:16
Comments
<p>Derek Fox (r) riding Corach Rambler takes the water jump on his way to winning the Ultima Handicap Chase</p>

Derek Fox (r) riding Corach Rambler takes the water jump on his way to winning the Ultima Handicap Chase

(Getty Images)

Organisers will be hoping the rain holds off as the 2023 Cheltenham Festival continues.

It has been a disrupted racing season, with significant cold spells causing problems in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

While a lack of precipitation has caused courses to run quicker than usual, a weekend of welcome rain in advance of the Festival could impact upon the favourites.

Cheltenham Festival: Follow the latest updates from day 2 LIVE!

Day one was relatively clear and mild but for the fans ready to pack the Cheltenham stands to the rafters on day two, it might be wise to bring an umbrella.

Here’s what the forecast looks like:

Recommended

What is the forecast for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival?

After a sunny start to Cheltenham on day one, punters can expext some rain on Ladies Day. Temperatures are set to stay at around 7C and light wind, and there is a high chance of rain later this afternoon which could disrupt Wednesday’s late races.

What is the going at Cheltenham?

The latest prediction on Wednesday 15 March has the official going as Soft for 1.30pm.

Recommended

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

  • Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
  • Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm
  • Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm
  • Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm
  • Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm
  • Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm
  • Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in