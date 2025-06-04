Epsom Derby odds: Latest Derby and Epsom Oaks betting odds

The 2025 Epsom Derby will take place on Saturday, 7 June in one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the horse racing calendar.

The Derby is one of the three classics of the season and part of the so-called ‘Triple Crown’ alongside the St Leger Stakes and the 2000 Guineas Stakes, with a history stretching back to 1780.

Epsom Derby Odds

Plenty of famed horses have won The Derby, including horses owned by the monarchy – such as George VII’s Diamond Jubilee in 1900.

Delacroix is the leading contender in the Epsom Derby odds, having won twice at Leopardstown so far this year. Godolphin runner Ruling Court is bidding to complete the 2000 Guineas and Epsom Derby double for the first time since 2012.

Ralph Beckett’s PrideOfArras clearly made an impression when winning the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York last month. Meanwhile, Delacroix’s stablemate The Lion In Winter and Damysus are also in the running.

In total, 19 horses have been confirmed for the race, with Lambourn and Nightwalker outsiders on betting apps in The Derby betting odds.

Epsom Oaks odds

The Oaks is an equally historic partner to The Derby, with a history dating back to 1779, and is the premier race for fillies, with previous winners including Soul Sister and Snowfall - both ridden by Frankie Dettori – as well as Ezeliya, the 2024 victor.

Nine runners have been confirmed for the Oaks this year, with Desert Flower the strong favourite. The Godolphin-owned horse is bidding for a sixth straight win this weekend. Other contenders include Cheshire Oaks winner Minnie Hauk and Whirl, who triumphed in the the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.

