When is the Gold Cup? Start time and runners for 2024 Cheltenham Festival showpiece

The 2024 Gold Cup marks the centenary for the historic horse race

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 15 March 2024 07:59
Cheltenham Festival: Hundreds of spectators attend Gold Cup Day

The Gold Cup will headline Friday’s racing at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, as Galopin Des Champs returns chasing a second successive triumph in the showpiece event.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, Galopin’s Gold Cup glory would cap another dream week for the Irish duo, who were leading the trainer and jockey standings respectively after the Festival’s first two days having dominated Cheltenham over the past half a dozen years.

The main competition is set to come from Fastorslow, Gerri Colombe, LHomme Presse and Barvemansgame, who finished runner-up last year after Galopin raced to the front with two fences to go before pulling away up the hill to claim a clear victory.

  • FOLLOW LIVE! Latest updates from Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival

The 2024 edition of the Gold Cup marks the centenary of the race, first won by Red Splash in 1924.

Jockey Paul Townend, right, with Irish trainer Willie Mullins

(AFP via Getty Images)

When is the 2024 Gold Cup?

The race is scheduled for Friday 15 March, with a start time of 3.30pm GMT.

Runners and riders

Bravemansgame Harry Cobden

Corach Rambler Derek Fox

FastorslowJJ Slevin

Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend

Gentlemansgame Darragh O’Keeffe

Gerri Colombe Jack Kennedy

Hewick Jordan Gainford

Jungle Boogie Rachael Blackmore

L’Homme Presse Charlie Deutsch

MonkfishPatrick Mullins

Nassalam Niall Houlihan

The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies

Gold Cup Day – Friday’s full schedule

13:30 - Triumph Hurdle

14:10 - County Handicap Hurdle

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

15:30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup

16:10 - Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase

16:50 - Mares’ Steeple Chase

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle

