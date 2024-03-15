Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Gold Cup will headline Friday’s racing at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, as Galopin Des Champs returns chasing a second successive triumph in the showpiece event.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, Galopin’s Gold Cup glory would cap another dream week for the Irish duo, who were leading the trainer and jockey standings respectively after the Festival’s first two days having dominated Cheltenham over the past half a dozen years.

The main competition is set to come from Fastorslow, Gerri Colombe, LHomme Presse and Barvemansgame, who finished runner-up last year after Galopin raced to the front with two fences to go before pulling away up the hill to claim a clear victory.

FOLLOW LIVE! Latest updates from Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival

The 2024 edition of the Gold Cup marks the centenary of the race, first won by Red Splash in 1924.

Find the latest Cheltenham odds and free bet offers with Independent Sport ready to provide daily coverage from the festival and get our free betting newsletter for the latest Cheltenham odds, offers and tips. Sign up here.

Jockey Paul Townend, right, with Irish trainer Willie Mullins (AFP via Getty Images)

When is the 2024 Gold Cup?

The race is scheduled for Friday 15 March, with a start time of 3.30pm GMT.

Get our free betting newsletter for the latest Cheltenham odds, offers and tips. Sign up here.

Runners and riders

Bravemansgame Harry Cobden

Corach Rambler Derek Fox

FastorslowJJ Slevin

Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend

Gentlemansgame Darragh O’Keeffe

Gerri Colombe Jack Kennedy

Hewick Jordan Gainford

Jungle Boogie Rachael Blackmore

L’Homme Presse Charlie Deutsch

MonkfishPatrick Mullins

Nassalam Niall Houlihan

The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies

Gold Cup Day – Friday’s full schedule

13:30 - Triumph Hurdle

14:10 - County Handicap Hurdle

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

15:30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup

16:10 - Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase

16:50 - Mares’ Steeple Chase

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle

Check here to see if you are eligible for Cheltenham free bets.