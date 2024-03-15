When is the Gold Cup? Start time and runners for 2024 Cheltenham Festival showpiece
The 2024 Gold Cup marks the centenary for the historic horse race
The Gold Cup will headline Friday’s racing at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, as Galopin Des Champs returns chasing a second successive triumph in the showpiece event.
Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, Galopin’s Gold Cup glory would cap another dream week for the Irish duo, who were leading the trainer and jockey standings respectively after the Festival’s first two days having dominated Cheltenham over the past half a dozen years.
The main competition is set to come from Fastorslow, Gerri Colombe, LHomme Presse and Barvemansgame, who finished runner-up last year after Galopin raced to the front with two fences to go before pulling away up the hill to claim a clear victory.
- FOLLOW LIVE! Latest updates from Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
The 2024 edition of the Gold Cup marks the centenary of the race, first won by Red Splash in 1924.
Find the latest Cheltenham odds and free bet offers with Independent Sport ready to provide daily coverage from the festival and get our free betting newsletter for the latest Cheltenham odds, offers and tips. Sign up here.
When is the 2024 Gold Cup?
The race is scheduled for Friday 15 March, with a start time of 3.30pm GMT.
Get our free betting newsletter for the latest Cheltenham odds, offers and tips. Sign up here.
Runners and riders
Bravemansgame Harry Cobden
Corach Rambler Derek Fox
FastorslowJJ Slevin
Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend
Gentlemansgame Darragh O’Keeffe
Gerri Colombe Jack Kennedy
Hewick Jordan Gainford
Jungle Boogie Rachael Blackmore
L’Homme Presse Charlie Deutsch
MonkfishPatrick Mullins
Nassalam Niall Houlihan
The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies
Gold Cup Day – Friday’s full schedule
13:30 - Triumph Hurdle
14:10 - County Handicap Hurdle
14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
15:30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
16:10 - Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase
16:50 - Mares’ Steeple Chase
17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle
Check here to see if you are eligible for Cheltenham free bets.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies