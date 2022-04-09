Grand National 2022 LIVE: Runners, odds, tips and latest updates ahead of big race at Aintree
Follow all the latest updates from the 2022 Grand National at Aintree as one of British sport’s most iconic events returns for a 174th edition.
Coronavirus caused the cancellation of the race in 2020 and kept the crowds away in 2021, so for the first time in three years, fans will be able to watch in person at Aintree and help create that famous atmopshere.
A stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner with 40 runners and riders ready to try and win the most valuable jump race in Europe.
Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, triumphed 12 months ago and returns to try and make it two in a row this year but there are plenty of fancied horses in the field, including Any Second Now, Escaria Ten, Snow Leopardess and Longhouse Poet.
Follow all the latest updates below:
Crowds flocked to Aintree Racecourse on Friday as Ladies’ Day at the Grand National Festival got underway.
Ladies Day returned for the first time in three years after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The racecourse usually welcomes over 150,000 visitors over the course of three days for the biggest event of the racing calendar.
The Grand National always throws up a story. This year, public sentiment has seen the odds of Snow Leopardess tumble.
It could be that her form stacks up. The Becher Chase winner has been in excellent order, having won her last three.
It could be that she is a grey, who bids to emulate Neptune Collonges (2012) Nicolaus Silver (1961) and The Lamb (1868 and 1871) as the only greys to have tasted victory in the Aintree marathon.
Yet arguably it is her fascinating backstory that appears to have caught the imagination.
The 2022 Grand National is set to take place today as Aintree welcomes back one of the most famous races of the year.
It will be the 174th edition of the iconic race as a stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner.
Of the horses scheduled to run, there will be a maximum field of 40 and an additional four reserves in case of any drop-outs. The world’s greatest steeplechase is nearly upon us as horse racing fans prepare to descend on Aintree once more.
Here is a full list of the runners and odds.
It’s that time of year again when horse racing fans and non-horse racing fans gather round their TV screens to watch the annual Grand National.
This year’s edition will be the 174th time the race has taken place as crowds return to Aintree in their droves for the first time since 2019.
It promises to be a thrilling spectacle as more than three dozen horses seek to win the most famous race in Britain.
But who will come out on top as the punters take to the races to try and predict the winning stallion?
Today sees the 174th running of the Grand National at Aintree.
The Charlie Longsdon-trained Snow Leopardess heads the betting, but here we run through the entire field.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2022 Grand National at Aintree.
Europe’s most valuable jump race always captures the imagination of the British public - whether they’re horse-racing aficianados or not - and plenty of people like to have a flutter.
For the first time in three years, fans will be at Aintree to watch the Grand National in person when it gets underway at 5.15pm.
Stick with us for all the build-up and latest updates.
