Grand National 2024: What changes have been made to make Aintree race safer?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Grand National has implemented a number of new safety measures for the 2024 race, including a reduction in runners from 40 to a maximum of 34.

Last year’s race, won by Derek Fox on Corach Rambler, was delayed by 14 minutes after a protest from animal rights activists and one horse died.

Organisers have moved the start time forward from 5.15pm to 4pm, which will help improve the Aintree ground, while the distance to the first fence has also been cutto ensure a slower speed for the first jump. More changes include a standing start and additional veterinary checks.

Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma rebuffed calls for the total runners to be cut to just 30, insisting it would be counter-productive.

"We know from research papers and internal analysis of jump races that there is a direct correlation between the number of runners and the risk of falling, unseating or being brought down," she said.

"However, we also must consider that reducing the field size by too great a number could create a faster race and have an adverse impact in terms of safety."

The three-day meet in April 2023 saw three equine fatalities – including Hill Sixteen, who was put down shortly after the conclusion of the Grand National having been injured in the race itself – while Emma Slawinski, director of policy at the RSPCA, hopes these alterations will lead to future moves to improve safety even more.

She said: "We look forward to seeing this announcement pave the way for further changes.”

What changes will be made for Grand National 2024?