Saturday racing tips: Haydock, Wincanton and Ascot best bets and racing odds

Saturday racing tips

Although the 2025 Cheltenham Festival moves swiftly ever closer, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact there is still some enthralling and valuable racing to be done in the interim, none more so than the Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (Saturday, 3.15pm) at Haydock.

This year’s renewal features last year’s winner, YEAH MAN, who looks to have a huge chance of following up his success for trainer Gavin Cromwell and rider Sean Flanagan who again team up in the northwest marathon.

At a best price of 11/2 on betting sites, the eight-year-old has already run to a commendable level in two fiercely contested Irish handicap chases this season; the Troytown at Navan last November and last month when made favourite for the Thyestes Chase at Gowran.

While he could never land a decisive blow in the latter outing, Yeah Man kept on doggedly for fourth behind winner Nick Rockett, rumoured to be a late supplementary effort for the Cheltenham Gold Cup as well as being fancied for the Grand National, and he should relish Saturday’s step up in trip.

Haydock tip 1: Yeah Man (Haydock, 3.15pm) – 11/2 BetVictor

Jubliee Express could steam in at Haydock

I also like the claims of JUBILEE EXPRESS, runner-up to Val Dancer in the Welsh National, as trainer Sam Thomas has had this race in mind for some time.

The son of No Risk At All - 13/2 on a handful of betting apps at the time of writing - landed a course and distance handicap last March in gritty fashion and was another horse to run brilliantly for the stable on his seasonal reappearance when an honourable second at Chepstow in the Welsh showpiece.

With conditions sure to be gruelling on Saturday, both Jubilee Express and Yeah Man should be in their element and modest win bets on both could be the approach to favour.

Haydock tip 2: Jubilee Express (Haydock, 3.15pm) – 13/2 William Hill

Pic D’orhy primed for Ascot repeat

Ascot and Wincanton also stage some quality fare with the former hosting the Ascot Chase (3.37pm).

Last year’s first and second, PIC D’ORHY and L’Homme Presse are joined by Cheltenham Gold Cup aspirant Corbetts Cross and preference is for the first named who captured this race by five lengths 12 months ago.

Pic D’orhy’s record at 21 furlongs is ridiculously consistent with his form figures reading 111121211 – only the mighty Shishkin and subsequent King George winner Banbridge have ever beaten him at that trip - and, with a record of 7-16 right-handed, he makes most appeal with conditions to suit.

Ascot tip: Pic D’orhy (Ascot, 3.37pm) – 15/8 William Hill

Burdett on the road to victory

There are just four entered for the BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle (Wincanton, 1.36pm) where BURDETT ROAD should take all the beating on the evidence of a creditable display in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

He’s been backed into an odds-on favourite on horse racing betting sites, which is understandable given the James Owen-trained trailblazer was only nine lengths adrift of Constitution Hill on Boxing Day and faces inferior rivals this weekend.

At this juncture, I should declare an interest in Brentford Hope, in whom I hold a small share. He is a horse held very near to his owners’ hearts and has already secured excellent place prize money this term thanks to some shrewd campaigning by his trainer.

The speed figures I utilise have him second best on Saturday, admittedly above Golden Ace in the list but some way adrift of Burdett Road so I would be surprised (and elated) if he were to spring a mini surprise and beat a horse who has younger legs and remains largely unexposed over hurdles.

Brentford Hope – or ‘Dave’ as he is affectionately known – could be the one for the forecast spot.

Wincanton tip: Burdett Road (Wincanton, 1.36pm) – 8/11 William Hill

Responsible gambling

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable rugby punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried if you receive a casino bonus or any free bets you might receive, which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.