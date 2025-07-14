Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British & Irish Lions are in Australia this summer to take on the Wallabies in a three-Test series and the Lions tour odds on betting sites indicate they should secure their first series win in 12 years.

The British & Irish Lions are a combined team that represents England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales and is made up of the best players from these nations. The squad tours every four years, with tours alternating against the big three Southern Hemisphere sides – Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

And the Lions tour Australia this year, entering the series off the back of wins in their recent warm-up games against the AUNZ Invitational side, the Brumbies and the Waratahs, with plenty of excitement to see how Andy Farrell’s side do against the Wallabies.

Bookmakers price up several markets for different facets of any Lions tour, from who will get selected through to the final score of the Test series and individual match markets.

This page will detail the latest Lions Tour odds for the 2025 trip Down Under, making it a one-stop shop for any bettor searching for Lions betting odds.

We use the latest Lions odds from the best rugby betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering on the market for this year’s Tour.

This page offers top value on Lions Test series odds, which are updated regularly to reflect events throughout the Tour.

All Lions tour odds come from our recommended bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Lions Tour Odds – Series Winner

ODDS WIDGET

The Lions will face Australia in a three-Test series beginning on 19 July. The matches take place in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, with games on each Saturday between 19 July and 2 August.

The Lions last toured Australia in 2013 and won the series 2–1, with that series win being the last time the Lions won a series outright after losing to South Africa in 2021 and drawing with New Zealand four years before that.

The Lions have produced some mixed performances in the build up to this series, with a loss to Argentina in Dublin before they jetted off to Australia.

And while they have not lost since arriving Down Under, there have been some less convincing performances including the narrow 21-10 win over the Waratahs and the recent 36-24 victory over the Brumbies.

Nevertheless, there have been big wins on Tour – including a 52-12 against the Reds – and they saved their best performance for last with a dominant 48-0 win over the AUNZ Invitational XV on 12 July.

The tourists are the favourites before a ball is kicked to win the series, according to early Lions vs Australia odds, with early odds having been as low as 2/7.

Lions Tour Odds - Australia vs Lions Match Odds

The first Test of the series takes place on July 19 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The Lions won the first Test the last time they faced Australia in Brisbane, with a 23-21 victory in 2013.

Before the first Test, Lions head coach Andy Farrell has effectively ruled out both Garry Ringrose and Luke Cowan-Dickie, with the duo having suffered concussions in the preceding weeks, while there are fears over whether Ireland winger Mack Hansen and Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn will be able to feature. Players including Jamie George, Rory Sutherland and Darcy Graham have been called up as cover.

Australia won’t have Noah Lolesio to call upon after he suffered a neck injury in the Aussie’s warm-up win over Fiji and Joe Schmidt has called up veteran fly-half James Connor in his place.

The remaining two Tests take place on Saturday 26 July in Melbourne and Saturday 2 August in Sydney.

Lions Tour Correct Score Odds

The correct score market is a wager on predicting the exact result of the test series. For example, the could be a wager on the Lions to win 2–1, Australia to win 3–0, a 1–1 Draw or even One Drawn Test.

This market offers higher odds than just backing the series winner, as it is more specific and depends on a wider range of factors.

The competitive history between the two sides and how close previous series have been makes this market particularly appealing, with potential value to be found if you know your rugby.

Lions Odds - Alternative Betting Markets

Rugby bettors can find a host of other Lions betting markets for the Test series, including top try scorer and top point scorer.

These markets include players from both sides. The top try scorer market is a wager on which player (across both sides) will score the most tries across the series, while the top point scorer market is simply a wager on which player will score the most points.

Rugby betting sites also offer markets on the total number of points and tries to be scored in a Lions Test series.

Lions vs Australia – Previous Test Series Results

Below is a table of the last few Lions Test series against Australia.

Year Result 2013 Lions 2-1 2001 Australia 2-1 1989 Lions 2-1 1966 Lions won 2-0 1959 Lions won 2-0

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.