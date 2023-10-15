Why is Antoine Dupont wearing a scrum cap at Rugby World Cup?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France captain Antoine Dupont was donning new headwear for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa in Paris this evening as he sported a scrum cap.

That’s because scrum half Dupont has had a remarkably quick recovery from a facial injury and his surgeon requested he wear the scrum cap for added protection.

“It’s the surgeon’s wish, he suggested it,” said the captain. “Actually, he more than suggested it! I tested a scrum cap this week and it doesn’t bother my vision so I will be wearing it.”

Dupont – who is the face of the home World Cup in France – has been sidelined since suffering a fractured cheekbone in France’s pool-stage win over Namibia, with fears that he would be ruled out of the tournament.

However, he rejoined the squad last week after undergoing surgery, was cleared by doctors to resume training on Monday and was named to start the clash against the defending champions at the Stade de France.

Maxime Lucu, Dupont’s deputy, impressed in the bonus-point victory over Italy that sealed top spot in Pool A, combining well in the half-backs with club colleague Matthieu Jalibert, but drops back to the bench, while Jalibert starts at No 10.

“I feel very well today,” confirmed Dupont at the team announcement press conference on Friday. “At the time, I didn’t know how serious my injury was. I had to wait for the examinations to get hope back.

“But I was able to go through the stages and my recovery went well. Today I’m fully capable and in full possession of my means, both physical and technical, and ready for the game.”

Dupont has been getting used to wearing the scrum cap in training this week (AFP via Getty Images)

Dupont admitted coming through training unscathed this week was a big thing for his mindset as he dismissed any suggestion that he has been rushed back into action ahead of schedule.

“It was quite progressive,” he said of his return to play. “I started low-intensity running and went up and up – and the same with contact. I started in the middle of last week.

“This week I was able to train fully and get back into game and contact situations which enabled me to get my confidence back.

“I’m fully ready and fit and had no pains. It was important to validate each stage of my recovery. I didn’t feel any pressure from the staff. It all happened quite naturally.

“I have the surgeon’s approval. Nothing was forced. We have all been working for four years to get to this stage so not to play with the handbrake on is the main thing. I knew if I wasn’t able to play, I would be replaced.”

Additional reporting from PA