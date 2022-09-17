Argentina vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship match
Argentina vs South Africa live score and latest updates as one of the closest Rugby Championship tournaments in years goes down to the wire
Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.
New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37 win, and the twists and turns of this year’s Rugby Championship look set to continue here.
South Africa bounced back to defeat Australia in their last match two weeks ago, but there has since been chaos off the field with fly-half Elton Jantjies being sent home from camp, while Argentina were brought back to earth after their historic win over New Zealand - with the All Blacks getting revenge with a 50-point win in Hamilton. Follow live updates from Argentina vs South Africa, below:
Argentina vs South Africa
Argentina have hosted South Africa on home soil 15 times, winning just two of those fixtures, drawing one and losing 12.
In total the two sides have met 32 times, with Argentina registering three wins, one draw and 28 losses.
The stats don’t favour the Pumas but can they cause an upset and keep their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship alive?
Argentina vs South Africa
Tonight’s venue is the Estadio Libertadores de America in Argentina. This is expected to be a close contest with both teams eyeing up victory to keep them in reach of claiming the Rugby Championship.
The teams jog out onto the pitch, kick off is up next...
Late Jordie Barrett try sees All Blacks controversially beat Australia in Rugby Championship thriller
Earlier this week, Jordie Barrett grabbed a try after the siren as New Zealand edged Australia 39-37 in a Melbourne classic to win the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th year in succession and move a step closer to back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns.
In a controversial finish at Marvel Stadium, French referee Mathieu Raynal took the ball from fly-half Bernard Foley for time-wasting, even though the clock was off as he was poised to kick a penalty clear from defence with Australia holding a three-point lead.
Gifted possession, the All Blacks spread the ball wide to Barrett, who crossed in the left corner as a crowd of 53,245 gasped.
All Blacks controversially beat Australia in Rugby Championship thriller
Australia 37-39 New Zealand: Referee Mathieu Raynal overturned an Australia penalty at the death to set up Barrett for the winning try
How to watch the game
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship game live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage from 8pm BST.
Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.
Kolisi on facing Argentina
When asked earlier this week to assess Argentina’s strengths, South Africa captain Siya Kolisi explained how he expects the host to come at his team tonight.
“We are expecting a tough battle against the hosts, and we know have to bring as much intensity as possible from the outset because they start games strongly,” he said.
“We had a good week-and-a-half of training and a few days off as well last week, so we are looking forward to the clash... it will be important to stick to our game plan.
“Their loose forwards are all good off the ball, so we need to look after the ball at the breakdowns and make sure we make use of the opportunities we create in the match.”
Can Argentina win the Rugby Championship?
With two wins and two defeats, Argentina remain in with a chance of winning the Rugby Championship for the very first time.
If they managed to get past South Africa tonight - with a bonus points win - they’ll draw level with New Zealand on 14 points to set up a nail-biting conclusion to the competition on the final gameweek.
Argentina vs South Africa: Bonus points key
South Africa will be looking not only for victory against Argentina in their penultimate Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday but also the opportunity to pick up vital bonus points, said scrum half Faf de Klerk.
This year’s southern hemisphere championship is a tightly contested affair with all four countries having won two and lost two of their opening four games.
New Zealand, however, lead the standings with 10 points, one more than South Africa, Australia and Argentina after picking up an added bonus point for scoring three or more tries than their opponents.
This weekend, the All Blacks take on Australia in Melbourne while South Africa go in search of success in Argentina, where they have won 12 times in 15 previous tests.
“Everyone who knows rugby and looks at the log table knows the situation and that we need to get the maximum of five points in both of our next two games,” said De Klerk at a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
“Bonus points are going be everything in those last two games. This is where we are at and we know what we need to do. We are determined to do it.”
Siya Kolisi previews Julian Montoya vs Jasper Wiese battle
One of the much-anticipated contests will be Argentina captain Julian Montoya against his Leicester Tigers team mate Jasper Wiese, who has been largely superb at number eight for the Springboks this year with his powerful carries.
“He’s been amazing, he is always taking his opportunity. You know exactly what he will bring to the team with his energy,” Kolisi said of back row partner Wiese.
“He got taken off early in one of the tests against Wales (in July). Some guys might have got upset and made a scene, but he understood that at the time he wasn’t doing what was needed.
“He stayed quiet and came back the next week and got man of the match, which tells you a lot about him. He is a big part of our team.”
Argentina vs South Africa: Siya Kolisi predicts fierce battle at the breakdown
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is predicting a fierce battle at the breakdown in their must-win Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, where victory for either side will keep them in the hunt for the title.
They each trail table-toppers New Zealand by five points and will draw level with the All Blacks if they can gain a bonus-point win.
Both sides have been inconsistent this season, battling to string a run of good performances together, but Kolisi believes whoever wins the skirmish on the floor will gain the upper hand.
“We will ensure we play to the game-plan, but also what is in front of us,” he told reporters on Friday. “(Pablo) Matera is good over the ball, (Marcos) Kremer and (Julian) Montoya too. Even (Agustin) Creevy when he comes on.
“We have to make sure we look after the breakdown. They can’t do anything without the ball and we need to look after it. If we don’t, they are going to have a field day. As loose forwards we have to make sure we manage the field.”
Argentina vs South Africa prediction
If Argentina produce the sort of defensive performance they managed in Hamilton against the All Blacks, South Africa may find the going tough, but the Springboks will fancy their chances of out-muscling their hosts up front. South Africa to win by ten points.
