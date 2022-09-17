(REUTERS)

Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.

New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37 win, and the twists and turns of this year’s Rugby Championship look set to continue here.

South Africa bounced back to defeat Australia in their last match two weeks ago, but there has since been chaos off the field with fly-half Elton Jantjies being sent home from camp, while Argentina were brought back to earth after their historic win over New Zealand - with the All Blacks getting revenge with a 50-point win in Hamilton. Follow live updates from Argentina vs South Africa, below: