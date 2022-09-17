Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Africa have made the trip to Buenos Aires to face Argentina as an open, entertaining Rugby Championship continues.

The Springboks secured a pleasing win against Australia in Sydney last time out and will be hoping to build on an encouraging performance, with Jacques Nienaber trusting an unchanged side to go again.

Argentina were brought back down to earth with a bump, rather, with the All Blacks dominant in Hamilton two weeks ago a week after an historic win for Michael Cheika’s side in New Zealand - Cheika will know his side will need to perform better as they return to home action.

New Zealand now sit atop the Rugby Championship standings after a controversial win over Australia on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Argentina vs South Africa?

Argentina vs South Africa is due to kick-off at 8.10pm BST on Saturday 17 September at the Estadio Libertadores de América in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship game live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage from 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Argentina have made seven changes to the side beaten heavily by New Zealand a fortnight ago. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Eduardo Bello form a new propping pair, while Matias Alemanno and Juan Martin Gonzalez return to the starting side in the second and back row respectively. Gonzalo Bertranou replaces Tomas Cubelli at scrum-half, a fit-again Jeronimo de la Fuente is back in midfield and Lucio Cinti starts on the wing. Assuming the hooker is used from the bench, Agustin Creevy will surpasss Nicolas Sanchez as the outright most capped Argentina player of all time.

South Africa’s starting fifteen is unchanged after the win in Sydney. Canan Moodie, a try-scorer on debut in that Australia win, gets a second cap on the wing, while Damian Willemse continues at fly-half with Elton Jantjies sent home for disciplinary reasons. Faf de Klerk is back on the bench alongside Andre Esterhuizen and Elrigh Louw, with Jacques Nienaber again favouring a conventional 5:3 split among his replacements.

Confirmed lineups

Argentina XV (1-15): Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (captain), Eduardo Bello; Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera; Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras; Lucio Cinti, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Juan Cruz Mallia

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Rodrigo Bruni, Tomas Cubelli, Benjamin Urdapilleta.

South Africa XV (1-15): Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese; Jaden Hendrikse, Damian Willemse; Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Canan Moodie; Willie le Roux.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Frans Steyn, Andre Esterhuizen

Odds

Argentina win 3/1

Draw 33/1

South Africa win 4/11

Prediction

If Argentina produce the sort of defensive performance they managed in Hamilton against the All Blacks, South Africa may find the going tough, but the Springboks will fancy their chances of out-muscling their hosts up front. South Africa to win by ten points.