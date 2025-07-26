Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions bid to seal the series against Australia as the two sides clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Lions went 1-0 up with a strong win in the opening encounter in Brisbane, producing a strong start and withstanding a fightback from the Wallabies to secure a 27-19 victory.

It makes this a must-win game for the hosts as they look to set up a decider in Sydney next Saturday, and Joe Schmidt’s side are boosted by a couple of welcome returnees from injury.

Andy Farrell, meanwhile, will hope his team can again

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs the Lions?

The Wallabies host the Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday 26 July, with kick off scheduled for 11am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Australia are bolstered by the availability of Will Skelton, David Porecki and Rob Valetini, who all add quality and size to Joe Schmidt’s forward pack. The Wallabies backline is unchanged from the first Test as Tom Lynagh is backed again at fly half.

On the bench, Langi Gleeson is another welcome returnee as one of six forwards readied to make an impact. Tate McDermott, impressive in the first Test, and Ben Donaldson provide backline cover.

The Lions are without Joe McCarthy after the lock sustained a foot injury during the first Test, with Ollie Chessum promoted from the bench to partner captain Maro Itoje. Bundee Aki comes in to midfield at the expense of the unfortunate Sione Tuipulotu, born in Melbourne but out with a tight hamstring. Garry Ringrose had been due to be stationed at outside centre but stood himself down after experiencing lingering symptoms of a concussion.

Andrew Porter is preferred to Ellis Genge as the starting loosehead. Andy Farrell freshens up his bench after the unit failed to fire in Brisbane: James Ryan, Jac Morgan, Owen Farrell and Blair Kinghorn come in after starting the midweek win over the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

Line-ups

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tom Lynagh; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Carlo Tizzano; 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Ben Donaldson.

Lions XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jac Morgan; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Blair Kinghorn.