After winning the first Test last weekend, the British & Irish Lions could wrap up the series win against Australia with a win in Melbourne on Saturday (11am, Sky Sports Main Event).

Andy Farrell’s side secured a 27-19 win in Brisbane, thanks to tries from Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Curry and Dan Sheehan, but it could have been so much better.

The Lions were leading 24-5 early in the second half, but a combination of a slower last half hour and an Australian improvement saw them cut the deficit to just eight.

Farrell is expecting an improvement from Australia, who will have key forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini available again after missing the Brisbane opener with calf injuries.

But he also knows there is more to come from his Lions side, not least a performance that lasts the whole match.

Australia vs Lions prediction: Lions to secure the series

Rugby betting sites are backing the Lions to win the series 3-0 at odds of 1/3, while a 2-1 win is 3/1, so they are not holding out much hope that Australia will improve enough to win this weekend.

You can get just 1/5 on a Lions Test win, but 7/2 on a win for the home side, while a rare draw is priced at 28/1.

Eight points separated the two sides in the first match, and you can get 5/1 on the Lions winning by 6-10, but with Australia strengthened with the experienced duo returning, the Wallabies could make further inroads into that total.

Farrell’s side were perhaps guilty of letting their foot off the gas in the second half, but with the chance to close out the series, we’re backing them to get the job done in Melbourne.

Australia vs Lions prediction 1: Lions to win by 1-12 points - 15/8 Betfred

Australia vs Lions betting tips: Sheehan to score another try

I backed Sheehan to score a try in the first Test, and that one came off as he ran in the third and final try for the Lions just after the break, and I’m backing him again to come up with the goods once more.

Sheehan has been dangerous in and around the tryline to date down under. He scored the first try in Australia with just one minute on the clock in the Lions’ opening game against Western Force in Perth.

The Irish hooker also scored five tries for his country in this year’s Six Nations and betting sites are offering a price of 11/8 on him scoring anytime in the Lions tour odds.

Australia vs Lions prediction 2: Dan Sheehan to score a try at any time - 11/8 Unibet

