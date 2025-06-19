The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
British & Irish Lions vs Argentina Prediction, Best Bets & Rugby Odds
Follow our rugby betting tips as the British & Irish Lions take on Argentina
Lions vs Argentina Betting Tips
- Lions to win by 16-20 - 6/1 Bet365
The British & Irish Lions face Argentina in Dublin on Friday as they step up their preparations for next month’s Test series against Australia (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Andy Farrell’s side travel to Australia after Friday’s match to play a series of warm-up games before three matches against Australia, starting in mid-July.
Farrell opted to name 16 players from the national side he usually coaches, Ireland, in his 38-man squad and13 from England, including skipper Maro Itoje, who became the first English captain of the side for more than 20 years when he was named last month.
Seven players were named from Scotland, including Finn Russell, who helped Bath to their first Premiership final in 29 years with two conversions and three penalties in their 23-21 win over Leicester Tigers on Saturday.
There are just two Wales players named in the squad, with Tomos Williams and Jac Morgan both in line to make their Lions debuts, and after a disappointing year so far with Wales, they will be looking forward to getting back in international action.
Rugby betting sites make the Lions odds-on to go down under and win the series, just as they did in 2013, while you can get 5/2 on the Aussies and 33/1 on a series draw.
Brirish & Irish Lions vs Argentina Betting Preview: Lions to Roar in Dublin
While the focus will be on peaking for the Test series against Australia, Friday’s game in Dublin will be a special occasion for many as they get their first taste of Lions rugby.
Betting sites are backing the Lions for the win at the Aviva Stadium at 1/7 while they are favoured by around 17 points on the handicap. A shock Argentina win has shortened to 7/1 and it’s 50/1 on a pretty rare draw.
The last time the two sides met it did finish all square at 25-25, but that was back in 2005 at Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium, when Sir Clive Woodward was in charge of the side.
Argentina lost two out of three of last year’s internationals in Europe, beaten by France and Ireland but they did secure a 50-18 win over Italy in November.
They were the last three internationals the side played so it will be interesting to see what type of form they are in but let’s not forget they did beat both South Africa and Australia last year, although both matches were on home turf.
The Lions are without the majority of Leinster, Bath and Leicester Tigers players, who only joined up with the squad on Monday after the United Rugby Championship and Premiership finals, with Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher the only player involved as he is named on the bench.
The Pumas are also without several of their France-based players with Toulouse's Juan Cruz Mallia and Bordeaux-Begles second row Guido Petti involved in the Top 14 play-offs.
The last time the Lions played on British or Irish soil they saw off Japan 28-10 at Murrayfield in 2021 and a similar margin of victory is expected here.
Lions vs Argentina prediction 1: Lions to win by 16-20 - 6/1 Bet365
British & Irish Lions vs Argentina Line Ups
British and Irish Lions: Smith; Freeman, Tuipulotu, Aki, Van der Merwe; Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Bealham, Itoje, Beirne, Curry, Morgan, Earl.
Replacements: Kelleher, Schoeman, Furlong, Cummings, Pollock, Williams, Daly, Hansen.
Argentina: Carreras; Isgro, Cinti, Piccardo, Mendy; Albornoz, Garcia; Vivas, Montoya (c), Sclavi, Molina, Rubiolo, Matera, Gonzalez, Oviedo
Replacements: Bernasconi, Wenger, Coria Marchetti, Grondona. S, Moro, Benitez Cruz, Moroni, Cordero
