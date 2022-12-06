✕ Close FILE: Gatland returns as Wales head coach as Pivac departs

Eddie Jones looks set to discover on Tuesday whether he will continue in his role as England men’s rugby head coach, with speculation mounting that he will be sacked after presiding over the national team’s worst year since 2008.

Jones is fighting for his future after presiding over a disappointing 2023, consisting of six defeats, a draw and five wins – and ending with a comprehensive 27-13 loss to South Africa.

The Rugby Football Union’s review of a dismal set of autumn internationals - where England’s only victory came again Japan - is understood to have concluded, with the RFU board now ready to ratify its decision. The 62-year-old Australian is set to be sacked after seven years in charge despite there only being 10 months until the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

If Jones is let go as expected, then Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick is set to replace him. A former England captain in his playing days, Borthwick led Tigers to the Gallagher Premiership title last season after taking over the role in 2020, having served as England’s forwards coach under Jones for five years from 2015.

