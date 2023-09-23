✕ Close Rugby World Cup: England train at France base ahead of Japan clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England will face Chile in the Rugby World Cup this afternoon at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. Steve Borthwick’s side will be hoping to record a third victory after last weekend’s scrappy bonus-point win against Japan and their opening defeat of Argentina.

Owen Farrell returns from his red-card ban alongside 12 other changes, including Marcus Smith at full back, as England aim to give squad members who have featured less so far a good run out. England currently sit top of Pool D with nine points after their first two wins and a win would all but secure a quarter-final place.

Los Condores lost their first two matches in what is their first Rugby World Cup and currently sit 22nd in the world rankings compared to England’s sixth. They are currently at the bottom of Pool D with zero points.

Follow all of the action here live from Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Plus get the latest Rugby World Cup odds here and tips on England vs Chile here.