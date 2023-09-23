England v Chile LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and latest updates as Owen Farrell returns
Owen Farrell starts at fly half after his ban as England go in pursuit of a third Rugby World Cup victory in a row
England will face Chile in the Rugby World Cup this afternoon at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. Steve Borthwick’s side will be hoping to record a third victory after last weekend’s scrappy bonus-point win against Japan and their opening defeat of Argentina.
Owen Farrell returns from his red-card ban alongside 12 other changes, including Marcus Smith at full back, as England aim to give squad members who have featured less so far a good run out. England currently sit top of Pool D with nine points after their first two wins and a win would all but secure a quarter-final place.
Los Condores lost their first two matches in what is their first Rugby World Cup and currently sit 22nd in the world rankings compared to England’s sixth. They are currently at the bottom of Pool D with zero points.
Follow all of the action here live from Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Plus get the latest Rugby World Cup odds here and tips on England vs Chile here.
France issue Antoine Dupont recovery update
The big news from this morning around the Rugby World Cup was Antoine Dupont’s surgery and France’s subsequent update.
France have confirmed that Antoine Dupont has undergone surgery on his facial injury but could begin a “gradual return to sport” in the next few days.
The hosts’ captain suffered a fractured cheekbone during his side’s record win over Namibia after a tackle from Johan Deysel.
Full report:
France issue Dupont recovery update after scrum half undergoes surgery
The scrum half’s further participation in the World Cup remains in doubt
Georgia v Portugal - latest
In that earliest match, Akaki Tabutsadze has dotted down and given Georgia the lead just two minutes in and they’re already ahead against Portugal! It’s converted by Tedo Abzhandadze and Georgia lead 7-0.
This is just the second match for both nations, both losing first time out in Pool C.
England vs Chile - LIVE Rugby World Cup updates
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Chile in the third round of the Rugby World Cup.
England will look to extend their winning run while Chile face another tough battle in Pool D.
Follow along for live updates of the match, along with updates from the earlier Pool C fixture involving Georgia and Portugal, with Pool B’s headline clash of South Africa vs Ireland to come later this evening.
It’s a mammoth day of action in France and we’ll bring you every piece of news and action along the way - including the latest regarding the host’s captain Antoine Dupont after his surgery.
