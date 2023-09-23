✕ Close Ireland’s Johnny Sexton says son will be ‘over the moon’ after breaking record in World Cup

The world’s top-ranked teams Ireland and South Africa face each other in perhaps the most highly anticipated fixture of the Rugby World Cup pool stage this evening in Paris.

Rassie Erasmus names the same starting line-up that played in their opening fixture against Scotland, save for the injured hooker Malcolm Marx, who is replaced by Bongi Mbonambi. The Springboks have opted for a 7-1 split of forwards to backs on the bench and will be hoping to dominate with their pack.

Andy Farrell has made one change to last week’s Ireland team who beat Tonga 59-16, where Johnny Sexton broke the Irish individual points record, with Jamison Gibson-Park earning the starting scrum half position ahead of Conor Murray. Both sides have enjoyed a winning start to the tournament so far and Ireland currently sit one point above South Africa in the table on 10 points.

