South Africa v Ireland LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and latest updates as Springboks face world No 1 side
The world’s top-ranked teams Ireland and South Africa face each other in perhaps the most highly anticipated fixture of the Rugby World Cup pool stage this evening in Paris.
Rassie Erasmus names the same starting line-up that played in their opening fixture against Scotland, save for the injured hooker Malcolm Marx, who is replaced by Bongi Mbonambi. The Springboks have opted for a 7-1 split of forwards to backs on the bench and will be hoping to dominate with their pack.
Andy Farrell has made one change to last week’s Ireland team who beat Tonga 59-16, where Johnny Sexton broke the Irish individual points record, with Jamison Gibson-Park earning the starting scrum half position ahead of Conor Murray. Both sides have enjoyed a winning start to the tournament so far and Ireland currently sit one point above South Africa in the table on 10 points.
South Africa vs Ireland – line-ups
South Africa XV: Steven Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese; Faf de Klerk, Manie Libbok; Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse.
Replacements: Dean Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.
Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van der Flier; Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jonny Sexton; James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan.
Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.
South Africa vs Ireland LIVE – Rugby World Cup
It really doesn’t get much better than this, does it? South Africa and Ireland prepare to lock horns tonight in perhaps the biggest game of this year’s Rugby World Cup pool stage.
Two of the favourites to win the tournament, both are unbeaten so far and will be eyeing up a massive win to put themselves in pole position to finish top of the group.
South Africa secured a hard-earnt victory over Scotland before breezing past Romania, while Ireland have scored comfortable victories over Romania and Tongo in their first two games.
South Africa vs Ireland
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of South Africa vs Ireland.
It’s a highly anticipated match in Pool B as the world number one side take on the defending World Cup champions in what is set to be a fierce battle.
Follow all the live coverage here.
