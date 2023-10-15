✕ Close Rugby World Cup: Prince William says he won’t let Wales’ Dan Biggar retire

England face Fiji in the World Cup quarter-final in the first matchup between the two sides since Fiji’s historic win at Twickenham in August.

Steve Borthwick’s side qualified for the knockout stages after topping Pool D, with captain Owen Farrell backed by assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth to prove his worth, maintaining he is a “winner”.

The match sees the 2019 runners-up play in their ninth Rugby World Cup quarter-final. England have won five of the eight previous ones with their most recent - 40-16 vs Australia, 2019 - their largest knockout match win.

For Fiji, the match marks their third appearance in knockout stages with their previous two being in 1987 and 2007. This is only the third meeting between England and Fiji at a World Cup, and will be the first not held at Twickenham.

Follow all the action from Marseille