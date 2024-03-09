Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ireland continue their pursuit of another Six Nations grand slam with a trip to Twickenham to take on England.

Andy Farrell’s side have secured three wins from three in this year’s championship and will secure another crown with a bonus-point win regardless of Scotland’s result against Italy.

But England showed during the World Cup that they are capable of pushing the world’s best sides close and will hope to again give Ireland problems.

Steve Borthwick’s team were right in the game until Freddie Steward’s sending off at the Aviva Stadium 12 months ago and will be backed by a home crowd expecting a better performance than the one produced in the Calcutta Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest England vs Ireland odds and tips here.

When is England vs Ireland?

England vs Ireland is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.20pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

England hand a first international start to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after a try-scoring cameo from the bench against Scotland, with Alex Mitchell also fit to return at scrum half. George Martin adds extra weight to the tight five as Ollie Chessum shifts to the blindside to give Steve Borthwick three lineout jumpers. Marcus Smith is fit again and makes the bench, while Harlequins teammate Danny Care is set to win his 100th cap.

Hugo Keenan returns to the Ireland side after injury in an otherwise familiar line-up. Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield with Garry Ringrose fit but unable to force his way in. There are six forwards on the bench, but lock James Ryan will miss the rest of the tournament with a “freak” bicep injury suffered in training.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Tommy Freeman, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Alex Dombrandt; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Elliot Daly.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt.), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan; 22 Conor Murray, 23 Ciaran Frawley.

Odds

England win 17/4

Draw 35/1

Ireland win 2/9

Get the latest rugby betting site offers here.

Prediction

A narrow Ireland win. England 20-25 Ireland.