Ben Youngs will become England’s most-capped male rugby player as Eddie Jones’ side host Wales at Twickenham.

Youngs will win his 115th cap, surpassing Jason Leonard.

Defending Six Nations champions Wales arrive at Twickenham with confidence somewhat restored by victory over Scotland, and will hope to end a ten-year Six Nations losing run at the home of English rugby.

Wayne Pivac’s side beat England 40-24 in Cardiff last year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is England vs Wales?

The match will kick-off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 26 February at Twickenham Stadium in south-west London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4pm. It will also be available to stream live and for free for registered users online on the ITV Hub.

Team News

The fallow week proved a pleasing one for Eddie Jones, with the Australian able to call upon Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi for the first time this tournament. Lawes, who would have captained the side in the absence of Owen Farrell, has been going through return to play protocols after suffering a concussion but is now cleared to play, while Tuilagi has proved his fitness with Sale after returning from a hamstring injury suffered in the autumn.

Both have been included in a 25-man squad named by Eddie Jones on Tuesday evening, with another returnee in Joe Launchbury and Joe Marchant the big omissions. Ben Youngs is set to become England’s most capped men’s player if he makes his 115th appearance on Saturday.

Wales have made a sizeable selection decision by releasing Louis Rees-Zammit to club Gloucester. The young wing was such a star of last year’s tournament but has struggled to sizzle this season, and with Josh Adams available again after injury finds himself out of the squad. Alex Cuthbert appears set to retain his place on the other wing.

Taulupe Faletau is back amongst things to further bolster a competitive back-row, and should lend balance and experience alongside the impressive Taine Basham, arguably Wales’ standout player of the tournament so far.

Both teams will be named on Thursday morning.

Predicted line-ups

England XV(1-15): Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels; Courtney Lawes (c), Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt; Ben Youngs, Marcus Smith; Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Max Malins, Freddie Steward.

Substitutes: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Nick Isiekwe, Sam Simmonds; Harry Randall, George Ford, Elliot Daly.

Wales XV (1-15): Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Taulupe Faletau; Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar; Josh Adams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Alex Cuthbert; Liam Williams.

Substitutes: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Aaron Wainwright; Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Nick Tompkins.

Odds

England win: 3/16

Draw: 33/1

Wales win: 6/1

Prediction

It is nearly ten years since England last lost a home game with Manu Tuilagi in the matchday squad, which speaks both to the centre’s ability and also his national side’s reliance on the midfield bastion. Still, he provides a welcome boost for Eddie Jones, and for as much as Wales showed great improvements against Scotland, a returning Twickenham Six Nations crowd will be confident that they will be pleased come Saturday evening. England 27-20 Wales