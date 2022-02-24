England fly-half Marcus Smith in training this week (Action Images via Reuters)

England take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday in a showdown between two of the contenders for the championship. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year as England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have each lost one match already, but there is still everything to play for in a wide open year for the Six Nations.

England and Wales both name their line-ups this morning. If Wales can beat the English in London then the reigning champions will have well and truly rebuilt their title defence, having been hammered by Ireland on the opening day before recovering to earn an important win over Scotland in Cardiff on the second weekend. England also have one win and one defeat after losing to Scotland narrowly on the opening weekend in Edinburgh as the Scots retained the Calcutta Cup, before beating Italy comfortably in Rome.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the unbeaten France will travel to Murrayfield. Along with England and Wales, the Scots are also naming their team this morning, while on Sunday Ireland host Italy in Dublin. Follow all the latest Six Nations news below.