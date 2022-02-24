England vs Wales team announcements LIVE: Six Nations rugby line-ups revealed for Twickenham fixture
Follow all the latest news as England and Wales announce their line-ups for the Twickenham showdown on Saturday
England take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday in a showdown between two of the contenders for the championship. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year as England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have each lost one match already, but there is still everything to play for in a wide open year for the Six Nations.
England and Wales both name their line-ups this morning. If Wales can beat the English in London then the reigning champions will have well and truly rebuilt their title defence, having been hammered by Ireland on the opening day before recovering to earn an important win over Scotland in Cardiff on the second weekend. England also have one win and one defeat after losing to Scotland narrowly on the opening weekend in Edinburgh as the Scots retained the Calcutta Cup, before beating Italy comfortably in Rome.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the unbeaten France will travel to Murrayfield. Along with England and Wales, the Scots are also naming their team this morning, while on Sunday Ireland host Italy in Dublin. Follow all the latest Six Nations news below.
Ireland news
Ireland host Italy in Dublin on Sunday, and veteran captain Johnny Sexton says he will use the disappointment of missing Ireland’s gripping Six Nations defeat to France as motivation to reach next year’s World Cup.
The influential fly-half, who admits every Test match could be his last, is pushing for a recall for Sunday’s clash with Italy after being a frustrated spectator for the round-two loss in Paris due to a minor hamstring issue.
Ireland are scheduled to return to Stade de France for up to five matches at the 2023 World Cup, including pool stage meetings with South Africa and Scotland. Sexton was engulfed in a raucous atmosphere in the French capital on February 12 and is determined to go back there for one final shot at the sport’s top competition.
“Every opportunity you get to play in the green jersey when you’re my age, you know it could be your last,” said the 36-year-old, who has 102 Ireland caps. “It could be your last of that fixture; I hope it’s not my last in the Stade de France as there are some pretty important World Cup games there that I would love to be a part of.
“That’s not what I was thinking at the time. I was disappointed to miss such a big game, the biggest game we’ve had in a long time. During the game, I tried to soak in the atmosphere, feel what it’s like in the stadium and use it as motivation to get there (the World Cup).
“We’ve got two pool games, we’ve got a potential quarter-final, potential semi-final, final all in that stadium, so I tried to soak in as much of it as I could.”
England team news
The Wales clash is also of significance to Genge after he was the victim of online abuse, including death threats, after the same fixture in Cardiff a year ago.
A video emerged of the loosehead prop standing motionless instead of clapping Wales down the tunnel following their 40-24 victory at the Principality Stadium, resulting in wave of vicious criticism that prompted the Rugby Football Union to issue a statement in defence of him and the team.
“You get grief after every game. If I sat there and picked out every message you got from people I’d be here every day. You should take it with a pinch of salt,” Genge said. “I’m sure these people have got some tough things going on at home, as they’re obviously quite sad and have nothing else better to do than give a Knowle Wester [Genge is from Knowle West, Bristol] some stick. Good on ‘em.”
England team news
Youngs has been playing despite personal trauma as his older brother Tom, a predecessor of Genge as Leicester captain, takes indefinite leave from the game to care for his wife Tiffany as she battles serious illness having previously recovered from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
In 2017 Ben withdrew from the Lions squad bound for New Zealand to support his family and four years later he ruled himself out of contention for South Africa, again to provide assistance to Tom and Tiffany.
“I’ve got so much respect for the bloke. I can’t describe it. The stuff he’s sacrificed to achieve what he’s achieved in rugby, which most people would take an arm off for,” Genge said. “Like staying at home for the Lions tours to support his brother and his family. He’s a legend. I love him to bits, he’s a great guy.
“When I was Leicester captain the first thing he said was, ‘I can’t believe our dad is leading the way’. He calls me ‘our dad’. Like I said, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. We have got this incredible relationship, myself and Ben. We respect each a lot and he hasn’t said too much, just ‘go out and do your thing mate and we will follow you in’. That is all I needed to hear.”
England team news
Ellis Genge admires the infectious enthusiasm of Ben Youngs as his Leicester team-mate stands on the brink of becoming England’s most capped player.
Youngs is expected to be restored to the starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales after dropping to the bench for the five-try rout of Italy in round two. A special milestone awaits the 32-year-old at Twickenham where he will overtake Jason Leonard’s 114 appearances to set a new record for England in the men’s game.
Beyond the achievement itself, Genge applauds the fact that Youngs has reached the landmark doing it his way - with a smile.
“Ben’s a larger than life character, full of energy, driving standards. He’s just so much fun to be around,” Genge said. “You’d think he’d get bored of it, but he turns up every day with a smile on his face regardless of what you’re doing, puts his arm round you and always pushes you to do your best.
“I don’t think anyone thinks he’s done after this weekend. What explains his longevity? Firstly being a scrum-half, he doesn’t take too much contact. I can’t see myself making it that long. Probably that helps. I’m not going to tell you he’s the most diligent bloke, does all these secret tricks to make his career long and prosperous. That’s not the case and he’d tell you that himself.
“Ben has never taken himself too seriously. He got his head down, done what he’s needed to do and then gone above and beyond to achieve his goals being himself. It’s a good blueprint for anyone else. You don’t have to be a cardboard cutout of anyone else. Do your own thing and hopefully that takes you all the way.”
Why is Rees-Zammit set to be dropped?
The 21-year-old star has enjoyed a meteoric rise in world rugby and shone in last year’s Six Nations as Wales secured an impressive triumph.
The reality now, however, is that this injury-ravaged squad are not in the same place, without the same fluency and ability to work the ball into wide areas through multiple phases. It means the dancing feet of Rees-Zammit are hardly being used, and the more physical presence of a ball carrier like Cuthbert makes more sense for this current iteration of Wales.
That combined with an understandable plateau in the wing’s form means he is not quite as nailed in the starting XV as he once was, but he will certainly be back.
Wales team news
Pivac has also been weighing up whether to recall Bath back-row forward Taulupe Faletau, who has recovered from a long-term ankle injury.
Faletau, capped 86 times, has made two appearances for his club this month, including a full 80 minutes in the 24-20 Premiership defeat against Leicester on Saturday, and he joined the Wales squad earlier this week. It is thought that Faletau could feature at number eight, being joined by Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham in the back-row.
Wales team news
Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting players in European rugby, scoring four tries during last season’s Six Nations and being picked for the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour. The 21-year-old has carved out a reputation for scoring dazzling solo tries, which he underlined with a breathtaking touchdown against Fiji during this season’s Autumn Nations Series.
Players with English clubs are released back to them if they are not involved in a Wales match-day 23.
Wales team news
Wales boss Wayne Pivac is set to make a huge selection call by leaving out Louis Rees-Zammit for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England. The Gloucester wing will be released back to his club ahead of their Gallagher Premiership appointment with Leicester.
Alex Cuthbert is expected to be retained after Wales’ victory over Scotland last time out, with a fit-again Josh Adams returning on the other wing and replacing Rees-Zammit. Cuthbert is poised to win his 50th cap, being rewarded for an impressive showing in the 20-17 success against Scotland.
England vs Wales team news
