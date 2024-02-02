Six Nations 2024 LIVE: France v Ireland build-up as favourites kick off championship in titanic clash
Andy Farrell’s Ireland travel to Marseille to face Les Bleus as the past two Six Nations champions kick off this year’s championship in a tantalising opener
Ireland train ahead of their opening Six Nations match against France
The Six Nations returns this evening with France hosting Ireland, who hope to defend their Grand Slam crown and put a devastating Rugby World Cup behind them in a tantalising contest in Marseille.
The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions after a thrilling Rugby World Cup last autumn but Andy Farrell’s Ireland and Fabien Galthie’s France still head into the championship as favourites.
The winner of this titanic clash will be odds-on to lift the trophy but both sides look different to when we last saw them as Johnny Sexton has retired from international rugby for the men in green while Les Bleus have lost mega-star Antoine Dupont, who is focusing on rugby sevens ahead of the Olympics in Paris.
Everything you need to know about France v Ireland
France and Ireland will look to move on from their Rugby World Cup disappointment as they kick off the Six Nations in Marseille.
The hosts and top-ranked team in the world each exited the autumn tournament after narrow quarter-final defeats, and return to action keen to right a few wrongs.
The pair have established themselves as the top two in this championship across the last few years, with France achieving a grand slam in 2022 and Ireland matching that feat a year ago.
This opening game, then, could well prove a Six Nations decider as two fine sides go back into battle.
Here's everything you need to know.
France v Ireland live stream: How to watch Six Nations match online and on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the opening clash
Six Nations: Full Contact review
The Netflix cameras are back amongst things in camp this Six Nations, with good viewing figures since the documentary’s release suggesting that a second series of Full Contact may be on the way. How did the makers of Drive to Survive fare in their first attempt? Find out what we thought here:
Netflix’s latest stale sports doc fails to give rugby the cut-through it craves
‘Six Nations: Full Contact’ provides an underwhelming, out-of-date look at a sport that has moved on from the year-old events it chronicles as the ‘Drive to Survive’ magic remains stubbornly impossible to recapture
How Ireland can cure World Cup hangover and fill Johnny Sexton void
The hangover has lasted for four months, fractured snapshots of those Parisian nights coming crashing back into heads still aching with the foggy recollections of a golden chance missed.
For France and Ireland, the tales of the autumn were strikingly similar, so close; so far – two World Cup adventures set up for success prematurely ended by a single score. A bounce of a ball, a flip of a coin, a perfectly timed Cheslin Kolbe charge-down or Sam Whitelock jackal: for a third men’s World Cup in a row, France and Ireland’s final fortnight was spent as spectators.
There are plenty of tasty courses to come in this Six Nations but France vs Ireland is no ordinary appetiser.
How Ireland can cure World Cup hangover and fill Johnny Sexton void
The last two Six Nations champions look to bounce back from World Cup disappointment in an opening fixture that may decide the championship
Fabien Galthie insists France must adapt to life without star man Antoine Dupont
Fabien Galthie says France must learn to play without star man Antoine Dupont and has challenged Maxime Lucu to fill the void ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.
Toulouse scrum-half Dupont is a major absentee for the championship as he focuses on his country’s sevens squad for this year’s Paris Olympics.
Understudy Lucu will wear Les Bleus’ number nine shirt for Friday evening’s curtain-raiser in Marseille, with uncapped Racing 92 player Nolann Le Garrec, 21, providing cover from the bench.
Fabien Galthie insists France must adapt to life without star man Antoine Dupont
Maxime Lucu will start at scrum-half against Ireland after Dupont opted to focus on his country’s sevens squad for this year’s Paris Olympics.
Six Nations 2024 bonus points system explained
The Six Nations has had a bonus point system since 2017 with attacking rugby rewarded and potentially decisive in the final standings in 2024.
There is a bonus point if teams score four tries or should they lose by seven or fewer points.
The bonus points system has been prevalent in domestic club competitions, the Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship for some time, but it took a little longer for the Six Nations to adopt it.
That’s because of the potential for teams to win the grand slam with five victories, although the bonus points system would previously allow a beaten team to surpass them.
Six Nations 2024 bonus points system explained
Teams will look to not only win but acquire bonus points throughout the Six Nations 2024
France vs Ireland
A very good evening from Marseille, where the atmosphere is building nicely in the streets around the Stade Velodrome. It’s been a delightful day in Provence, temperatures nudging up towards 20 degrees and the sun out to redden the faces of the Irish travellers who are here in good number.
But the French are out in force, too, those from the sport’s southern heartlands no doubt relishing a rare Six Nations visit to the Cote d’Azur. The Velodrome is a magnificent venue and it should be jumping tonight.
Six Nations 2024 pundits and commentators for BBC
And look out for the BBC’s coverage tomorrow, including:
Gabby Logan is the lead presenter and Andrew Cotter the primary play-by-play commentator. Ugo Monye will continue to present Rugby Special on Sunday nights, with Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie in pitchside reporting roles. Sara Orchard, Alastair Eykyn and Gareth Rhys Owen will provide TV highlights commentary and contribute to BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage, which will be led by Chris Jones.
The BBC TV pundits and commentators for this year’s Six Nations are:
Sam Warburton
Martin Johnson
John Barclay
Jonathan Davies
Chris Paterson
Dylan Hartley
Nigel Owens
Six Nations 2024 pundits and commentators for ITV
ITV were first to name their television line-up, shortly after news of Woodward’s departure. Presenters Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas will front their coverage, with Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison providing lead commentary voices. Former England international Topsy Ojo will feature as both a pundit and reporter, with ITV veteran Gabriel Clarke also providing on-the-ground reports.
Recently-retired Wales fly half Dan Biggar is added to their punditry roster, with ex-France hooker Benjamin Kayser back on board having primarily worked for French television during the World Cup.
ITV Pundits
Jonny Wilkinson
Lawrence Dallaglio
Maggie Alphonsi
Ugo Monye
Brian O’Driscoll
Rory Best
Jamie Roberts
Dan Biggar
Sir Ian McGeechan
Johnnie Beattie
Sergio Parisse
ITV co-commentators
Benjamin Kayser
Shane Williams
Gordon D’Arcy
Ben Kay
Scott Hastings
David Flatman
Danielle Waterman
Fraser Dingwall says England debut is ‘more special’ after string of omissions
Fraser Dingwall will take extra satisfaction from his England debut knowing it embodies a triumph of persistence.
Dingwall starts Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy at inside centre as reward for his impressive form for Northampton, who provide three of the backline at the Stadio Olimpico.
Injuries to Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi have presented the 24-year-old with a platform to offer the solution to England’s perennial problem position – and it has been earned the hard way.
Fraser Dingwall says England debut is ‘more special’ after string of omissions
Dingwall has been picked in nine senior squads without breaking into the matchday 23.
Marcus Smith injury: What are England’s fly half options ahead of Six Nations?
England have suffered a blow ahead of the Six Nations after Marcus Smith was ruled out of their opener against Italy in Rome.
The Harlequins playmaker had appeared poised to start at fly half at the Stadio Olimpico with Owen Farrell absent from this tournament but left their training camp in Girona on crutches on Tuesday.
Head coach Steve Borthwick was left nervously waiting on the results of a scan to determine the severity of Smith’s injury but the 24-year-old has now been ruled out of Saturday’s match.
Marcus Smith injury: What are England’s fly half options ahead of Six Nations?
With Owen Farrell absent and Marcus Smith ruled out of England’s opener, Fin Smith looks set for an international debut
