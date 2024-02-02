✕ Close Ireland train ahead of their opening Six Nations match against France

The Six Nations returns this evening with France hosting Ireland, who hope to defend their Grand Slam crown and put a devastating Rugby World Cup behind them in a tantalising contest in Marseille.

The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions after a thrilling Rugby World Cup last autumn but Andy Farrell’s Ireland and Fabien Galthie’s France still head into the championship as favourites.

The winner of this titanic clash will be odds-on to lift the trophy but both sides look different to when we last saw them as Johnny Sexton has retired from international rugby for the men in green while Les Bleus have lost mega-star Antoine Dupont, who is focusing on rugby sevens ahead of the Olympics in Paris.

Follow all the action from Marseille below. Get the latest Six Nations odds and tips here.