Scotland face a real test of their Six Nations title credentials as they travel to Paris to face defending champions France on Sunday.

Gregor Townsend’s side have made a sensational start to their campaign with back-to-back wins over England and Wales.

Now Scotland go searching for a third win in a row, and will look to take inspiration from Finn Russell’s spellbinding performance against Wales in Round 2.

Scotland were the winners on their last trip to the Stade de France as Duhan van der Merwe’s late try snatched a win on the final day two years ago.

You have to go back to 1928 for the last time Scotland won back-to-back matches in Paris - but if they pull it off there will be real belief that they could sustain a Six Nations challenge this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is France vs Scotland?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 26 February at the Stade de France, Paris.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and STV 1, with coverage starting from 2:15pm. It will also be available to be streamed live on the ITV online platform.

Confirmed line-ups

France XV: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Ethan Dumortier, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Grégory Alldritt

Replacements: 16 Gaëtan Barlot, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 François Cros, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Baptiste Couilloud, 23 Matthieu Jalibert

Scotland: XV 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (c), 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Sam Skinner 21. Jack Dempsey, 22. Ali Price, 23. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Chris Harris

Odds

France win: 1/3

Scotland win: 3/1