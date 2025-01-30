Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales face a stiff opening challenge as they bid to end their losing run against France in the opening fixture of the Six Nations.

Warren Gatland’s side went the entirety of 2024 without Test success, with their 12-match woe extending back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

It’s a demanding start to a new campaign, too, with France flying out of the autumn and boasting some of Europe’s most in-form players.

Antoine Dupont returns to the Six Nations stage after his successful sevens sojourn as Fabien Galthie’s side target the title.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Wales?

France vs Wales is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Friday 31 January at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

France are without key figures in the form of Thibaud Flament and Damian Penaud for this opening clash, necessitating changes in the second row and back three. Alexandre Roumat, more often deployed in the back row for Toulouse, partners club teammate Emmanuel Meafou in the engine room, while young Theo Attisogbe gets a chance to impress in an exciting backline.

The seldom sighted Pierre-Louis Barassi returns on the back of impressive club form outside of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, both back in Six Nations action to steer the ship. Six forwards are named on a bulky bench that has real inexperience but huge potential.

Wales hand a first Six Nations start to Ben Thomas at fly half as the versatile Cardiff playmaker shifts over from his November centre role. Henry Thomas, once of England, is given a first start at tighthead, and so is Evan Lloyd likewise alongside him at hooker in the absence of the injured Dewi Lake.

There’s no Taulupe Faletau with the veteran not quite fully fit, leaving James Botham to join Aaron Wainwright and returning captain Jac Morgan in the back row. Young fly half Dan Edwards is a potential debutant off the bench.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Alexandre Roumat, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Antoine Dupont (capt.), 10 Romain Ntamack; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 14 Theo Attisogbe; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Cyril Baille, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Hugo Auradou, 20 Mickael Guillard, 21 Oscar Jegou; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Emilien Gailleton.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Evan Lloyd, 3 Henry Thomas; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan (captain), 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Ben Thomas; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Owen Watkin, 13 Nick Tompkins, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Liam Williams.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Dan Edwards, 23 Blair Murray.

Odds

France win 1/33

Draw 70/1

Wales win 25/1

