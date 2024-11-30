Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Autumn Nations Series comes to a close as Ireland welcome Australia to Dublin on the final weekend of a busy month of international action.

Andy Farrell’s side have bounced back from defeat to New Zealand with victories over Argentina and Fiji, and will be keen to secure a winning finish before their head coach begins his sabattical ahead of next summer’s British & Irish Lions series.

This will offer Farrell a good look at the Wallabies side the touring group will take on last summer, and hopes of a competitive series have been boosted by encouraging performances from Australia this month.

While a disappointing showing against Scotland ended their hopes of a grand slam tour, a young, exciting team has come together well under the guidance of former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, who takes on his former assistant.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Australia?

Ireland vs Australia is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Andy Farrell has boldly backed youngster Sam Prendergast at fly half after a mixed first international outing against Fiji last week. The rest of the Irish side is otherwise at full strength with the exception of the injured front row pair of Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong. On the bench, Cian Healy is primed to surpass Brian O’Driscoll as the most capped Irishman in history when he makes his 134th appearance.

Australia have been boosted by the availability of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii after a wrist injury that forced his substitution after half-an-hour against Scotland was not as bad as first feared. Will Skelton is unavailable having returned to France with this fixture falling outside World Rugby’s mandated Test window, so the return of Nick Frost from illness is welcome, while Fraser McReight and Taniela Tupou also start to bolster the pack. Playmaker Tane Edmed, who enjoyed an excellent campaign in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship with North Harbour, is in line for a debut off the bench.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Peter O’Mahony; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Max Jorgensen, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Harry Potter.

