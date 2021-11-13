Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 Autumn internationals
Ireland host New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as the Autumn Internationals continue.
Andy Farrell’s men are in fine form and producing a scintillating brand of rugby that blew away Japan 60-5 last weekend.
While the All Blacks, too, are approaching top gear, having set world records for most Test tries (96) and points (675) scored in a calendar year after demolishing Italy recently, with Wales and the United States also blow away in recent weeks to perfectly rebound from the narrow defeat to South Africa on the Gold Coast.
This is a rematch of the quarter-final from the 2019 World Cup, where New Zealand inflicted a damaging defeat on the Irish, which ended the Joe Schmidt era. But with Farrell now in charge, Johnny Sexton has welcomed encouraging signs of a new brand of rugby: “We’ve always had license to do that, but if teams show a different picture you can’t do it all the time. That’s just the way the game unfolded on Saturday. We’d love to do it all the time and we just got presented the pictures and we read them quite well and executed off the back of it.”
Follow live updates from Dublin, as well as the conclusion of Scotland vs South Africa at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.
Ireland 0-0 New Zealand
9 mins: Beauden Barrett sends it high and Ireland spill the ball, but they win it back as Andrew Porter blocks Barrett’s low kick looking for a man out wide.
From the kick chase, Ireland concede the penalty as Conway catches Jordie Barrett as he rose to collect it.
New Zealand go for the corner.
Ireland 0-0 New Zealand
8 mins: The scrum goes New Zealand’s way this time, and they elect to go back to scrum after winning the free kick.
Both teams are sizing each other up at the moment.
Ireland 0-0 New Zealand
5 mins: Sexton lets out a huge roar as a combination of Tadhg Furlong and Caelan Doris forces the knock on from Ardie Savea - that sets up another scrum and Ireland win the free kick as it wheels around.
Ireland go for the scrum again.
Ireland 0-0 New Zealand
3 mins: Conway snaps into a tackle at halfway, before Aki forces the turnover with a good hit on Rieko Ioane. It’s ruled as a knock-on, however, and that sets up an All Blacks scrum on the halfway line.
Ireland 0-0 New Zealand
1 min: Ireland chase a kick before Bundee Aki does well to collect a high ball. Ireland keep possession and string some quick passes together in a couple of flowing moves. The attack eventually comes to an end as Ireland concede a penalty at the ruck, and New Zealand clear to touch, but that’s a confident start from the hosts.
KICK-OFF! Ireland 0-0 New Zealand
Here we go! Beauden Barrett gets us underway.
Ireland vs New Zealand
Goosebumps at the Aviva as Ireland’s Call is followed by the Haka - there’s a smirk from Jack Conan which is greeted by cheers inside the stadium as it flashes up on the big screen.
And that’s followed by The Fields Of Athenry from the home fans! Kick-off is moments away.
Ireland vs New Zealand
It’s a sell-out crowd at the Aviva, the first for an Ireland rugby international since the pandemic, and what an occasion to welcome the fans back.
New Zealand were the winners of the recent Rugby Championship - but they did suffer defeat to world champions South Africa in September.
It’s time for the anthems as we approach kick off.
Ireland vs New Zealand
That’s all the reaction we’ve got time for from Scotland vs South Africa, as we head over to Dublin for the second huge match of the afternoon - it’s Ireland vs New Zealand!
There was a classic Ireland win against the All Blacks, their first on home soil, three years ago - but New Zealand had the upper hand in their last meeting in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.
Switch over here for live coverage of Ireland vs New Zealand.
Full time: Scotland 15-30 South Africa
Scotland captain Stuart Hogg: “I’m gutted, because we went in at half time fully in control of the game. We defended with everything we had in the first half and we said at half time to come out and make the most of it - but we were second best at times.
“We let ourselves down and shot ourselves in the foot in the second half. We can take a bit of confidence, but unfortunately we didn’t stay in the moment and it has cost us.”
