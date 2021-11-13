Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates

✕ Close All Blacks captain Richie McCaw channels Men in Black for Air New Zealand safety video

Ireland host New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as the Autumn Internationals continue.

Andy Farrell’s men are in fine form and producing a scintillating brand of rugby that blew away Japan 60-5 last weekend.

While the All Blacks, too, are approaching top gear, having set world records for most Test tries (96) and points (675) scored in a calendar year after demolishing Italy recently, with Wales and the United States also blow away in recent weeks to perfectly rebound from the narrow defeat to South Africa on the Gold Coast.

This is a rematch of the quarter-final from the 2019 World Cup, where New Zealand inflicted a damaging defeat on the Irish, which ended the Joe Schmidt era. But with Farrell now in charge, Johnny Sexton has welcomed encouraging signs of a new brand of rugby: “We’ve always had license to do that, but if teams show a different picture you can’t do it all the time. That’s just the way the game unfolded on Saturday. We’d love to do it all the time and we just got presented the pictures and we read them quite well and executed off the back of it.”

Follow live updates from Dublin, as well as the conclusion of Scotland vs South Africa at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.