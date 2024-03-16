Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to England and lock up another Six Nations crown with Scotland as their final round visitors.

Andy Farrell’s side could have secured back-to-back championships with a positive result at Twickenham last weekend, but had their grand slam dreams dashed at the death by a drop goal from Marcus Smith.

They are still overwhelming favourites to retain their title with a win or draw enough to push Ireland out of the reach of England and France.

Scotland still have a very slim chance of winning the tournament themselves, and are also seeking a triple crown having beaten Wales and England earlier in the Six Nations.

When is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 16 March at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 3.55pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the ITVX platform.

Team news

Calvin Nash is passed fit to play for Ireland despite leaving the field with a head injury in the opening minutes of the defeat to England, allowing Andy Farrell to name an unchanged starting side. There are changes on the bench with Farrell moving away from a six/two forwards/backs split, with Harry Byrne and Garry Ringrose joining Conor Murray as the backline replacements.

Gregor Townsend hands a surprise start to Stafford McDowall at inside centre, with the tall Glasgow centre in good form at club level and perhaps picked to counter Ireland’s midfield physicality. Ben White returns at scrum half while the starting forward pack is unchanged. Rory Sutherland bolsters the bench as loosehead cover for Pierre Schoeman, replacing Alec Hepburn.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt.), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Andy Christie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Stafford McDowall, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Matt Fagerson; 21 George Horne, 22 Cameron Redpath, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Odds

Ireland win 1/8

Draw 40/1

Scotland win 15/2

Prediction

Ireland secure another Six Nations title. Ireland 28-17 Scotland.