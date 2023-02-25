Italy vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates to Six Nations in Rome
Ireland look to continue their Six Nations Grand Slam quest against Italy in Rome
Ireland resume their quest for a Six Nations Grand Slam following an absolutely epic victory over France.
The Irish arrive in Rome to face Italy in fine form having won 19 of their last 21 Tests, sitting pretty at the top of the world rankings.
The Azzurri have mustered just one victory in the 23 total Six Nations encounters between these sides, with a key goal this tournament to end a 23-game streak of home defeats
After succumbing to England 31-14 last time out at Twickenham, Italy will hope to give the Irish a scare like they did against France in the opener. Follow live build-up and latest updates from the Stadio Olimpico below:
Andy Farrell wary of ‘serious threat’ posed to Ireland by resurgent Italy
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admits resurgent Italy pose a “serious threat” to his side’s aspirations of Guinness Six Nations glory.
The world’s top-ranked nation head to Rome in title-winning form on the back of resounding bonus-point wins over Wales and France but wary of coming unstuck.
While Italy have been perennial wooden spoon winners, they recorded statement wins over the Welsh and Australia in 2022 before giving reigning Grand Slam champions France a major scare in a 29-24 defeat at the start of this year’s championship.
Farrell believes the Azzurri, whose only Six Nations success over the Irish came a decade ago, now have sufficient talent to supplement their passion and is braced for a tricky trip to Stadio Olimpico.
“We’ve full respect for Italy,” he said.
“Italy are obviously chasing that win at home and it’s a big scalp, so we know the emotion that they’ve always had, but the skill that they’ve put in with that now makes them a serious threat to us.
“We’re aware of that, and our preparation says so. There’s a realisation of what we’re up against this week and it’ll be a tough one.”
Six Nations: Italy vs Ireland team news and confirmed line-ups
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has handed first Six Nations starts to half-back pair Ross Byrne and Craig Casey as part of six changes for Saturday’s clash with Italy.
Fly half Byrne replaces injured Leinster team-mate Johnny Sexton, while scrum half Casey comes in for fellow Munster man Conor Murray.
Hooker Ronan Kelleher, lock Iain Henderson, back-row forward Jack Conan and centre Bundee Aki have also been recalled for the visit to Rome. Henderson’s second-row partner James Ryan will captain Farrell’s grand slam-chasing side at Stadio Olimpico in the absence of Sexton.
For Italy, fly half Paolo Garbisi will make his first appearance of this year’s Six Nations as part of three changes. Garbisi missed the opening two rounds of the championship due to a knee injury but is recalled in place of Harlequins’ Tommaso Allan after returning to action for Montpellier last weekend.
Pierre Bruno has been restored to the left wing for the clash in Rome, which pushes Tommaso Menoncello to inside centre, with Luca Morisi dropping to the bench. The other change to Kieran Crowley’s starting XV following the Azzurri’s 31-14 Round 2 defeat to England sees Simone Ferrari come in for Marco Riccioni at tighthead prop.
Confirmed line-ups
Italy XV: 15. Ange Capuozzo; 14. Edoardo Padovani, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Tommaso Menoncello, 11. Pierre Bruno; 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Stephen Varney; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Simone Ferrari; 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza; 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Michele Lamaro (capt), 8. Lorenzo Cannone
Replacements: 16. Luca Bigi, 17. Federico Zani, 18. Marco Riccioni, 19. Edoardo Iachizzi, 20. Giovanni Pettinelli, 21. Alessandro Fusco, 22. Luca Morisi, 23. Tommaso Allan.
Ireland XV: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe; 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Craig Casey; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Finlay Bealham; 4. Iain Henderson, 5. James Ryan (capt); 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan
Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Peter O’Mahony; 21. Conor Murray, 22. Jack Crowley, 23. Stuart McCloskey.
