Ireland know a win is a must if they are to preserve they faint Six Nations title hopes as they take on Italy on Super Saturday.

The grand slam dreams were dashed by a drubbing at the hands of France in the penultimate round to leave Les Bleus in control of their own destiny as they prepare to take on Scotland in the championship denouement.

Ireland’s hopes of an historic third straight title require a French slip-up in Paris and England failing to take a full five points against Wales.

All Simon Easterby’s side can do, though, is put the pressure on by beating an Italian team that have struggled defensively in their last two outings.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Italy?

Ireland vs Italy is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 15 March at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Italy have dropped captain Michele Lamaro to the bench, with Manuel Zuliani given an opportunity on the openside and Juan Ignacio Brex named skipper. There are plenty of changes elsewhere, too, with Tommaso Allan, Martin Page-Relo, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Dino Lamb and Lorenzo Cannone all handed starts.

Simon Easterby hands Jack Crowley his first start of the tournament with Sam Prendergast dropped to the bench. Mack Hansen and James Lowe are fit to return on the wings while Tadhg Furlong is back on the bench after his injury travails. Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray will make their final appearances for Ireland off the bench, but Cian Healy has played his final Test - Jack Boyle is preferred as the replacement loosehead.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Dino Lamb, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Ange Capuozzo; 15 Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Michele Lamaro, 21 Ross Vintcent; 21 Stephen Varney, 23 Leonardo Marin.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Jack Boyle, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Peter O'Mahony; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Bundee Aki.

