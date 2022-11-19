Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

South Africa head to Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Saturday looking to finally kick-start their autumn international campaign by beating a buoyant Italy.

The Springboks have endured a frustrating autumn to date - facing arguably the best two teams in the world, they have gone down 19-16 to Ireland and 30-26 to France in a pair of thrillers, so will be eager to get a win under their belts before taking on England in their final fixture next week.

The performances in those matches from the reigning world champions have been encouraging, especially against Les Bleus where they battled hard for almost 70 minutes with 14 men after Pieter-Steph du Toit was sent off for a dangerous ruck clearout on Jonathan Danty, but the results are yet to come.

Italy won’t be an easy out however, after they beat Australia for the first time in their history last weekend, notching a memorable 28-27 win in Florence. That came seven days after a 49-17 demolition of Tonga in Padua and, added to a first Six Nations victory since 2015 when they stunned Wales earlier this year, Italian rugby is clearly on an upward trajectory under coach Kieran Crowley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Italy vs South Africa?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT (2pm local) on Saturday 19 November at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

How can I watch it?

Like all the 2022 autumn internationals, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Italy have made two changes to the team that beat Australia as prop Pietro Ceccarelli and hooker Giacomo Nicotera will line up alongside Danilo Fischetti in a revamped front row.

That means talismanic fly-half Paolo Garbisi once again misses out through injury as Tommaso Allan - who struggled from the kicking tee but played superbly other than that against the Wallabies - deputises at No 10.

South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is banned after being sent off during the defeat to France for a dangerous ruck clearout that targeted the head of Jonathan Danty. Franco Mostert shifts to flanker to cover Du Toit’s absence while Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie come into the second row for Mostert and Eben Etzebeth, who drops to the bench.

In other Springbok changes, Andre Esterhuizen starts at inside centre and Damian de Allende shifts to 13, with Jesse Kriel dropped, as Jasper Wiese returns at No 8 after missing the France game with a concussion and loose forward Evan Roos is on the bench and primed for his first appearance of the tour.

Line-ups

Italy XV: Ange Capuozzo, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolò Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fisichetti

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Garbisi, Edoardo Padovani, Tommaso Menoncello

South Africa XV: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok

Odds

Italy: 9/1

Draw: 50/1

South Africa: 1/11