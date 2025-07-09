Is British & Irish Lions vs Brumbies on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Preparations for the series against the Wallabies intensify as the British and Irish Lions play their penultimate tour game before the first Test against Australia.

The Brumbies, beaten semi-finalists in Super Rugby Pacific this year, are the opposition in Canberra and Andy Farrell has named what may be his strong side for the midweek match with 10 days until the opening Test in Brisbane.

The Lions boss will have been disappointed with a really sloppy showing against the Waratahs at the weekend, though the tourists did at least maintain their unbeaten record since arriving Down Under.

Farrell will be expecting far better, though, as his side look to build momentum as the tour rolls on at pace.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When do the Brumbies face the British and Irish Lions?

The Brumbies host the Lions at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Wednesday 9 July, with kick off at 11am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 10am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Brothers Tom and Lachie Hooper could play together for the first time as professionals after being named in the Brumbies matchday 23, with the former - the elder of the two - making a final appearance for the Canberra side ahead of a move to Exeter next season. He starts on the blindside after appearing off the bench for the Wallabies in the narrow win over Fiji on Sunday.

Lock Cadeyrn Neville is set to take on the Lions for a second time in his career having been part of the Melbourne Rebels selection beaten during the 2013 tour, while full-back Andy Muirhead may take the tourists on twice in a matter of weeks - having played every minute of the Super Rugby Pacific campaign, Muirhead will be part of the First Nations & Pasifika invitational team in Melbourne between the first and second Tests.

The Lions selection has a very Test-like look with Andy Farrell perhaps using this as an opportunity to examine his likely combinations for the opening clash with the Wallabies in Brisbane. Maro Itoje returns as captain as part of a pack that includes an extra long-limbed lineout jumper in Ollie Chessum, who is stationed on the blindside opposite Tom Curry with Jack Conan completing the back row. Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong remains as a unit, stepping up in the front row after appearing off the bench against the Waratahs.

In the halves, it is Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell who will aim to find fluidity, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose a familiar centre partnership beyond them. Blair Kinghorn moves from the wing to full-back. On the bench, it will be a proud day for Mack Hansen - born in Canberra, the Ireland wing will take on a few familiar friends and foes four years after leaving the Brumbies to join Connacht.

Line-ups

Brumbies XV: 1 Lington Ieli, 2 Lachlan Lonergan, 3 Rhys van Nek; 4 Lachie Shaw, 5 Cadeyrn Neville; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Rory Scott, 8 Tuaina Tali Talima; 9 Ryan Lonergan (capt.), 10 Declan Meredith; 11 Corey Toole, 12 David Feliuai, 13 Ollie Sapsford, 14 Ben O’Donnell; 15 Andy Muirhead.

Replacements: 16 Liam Bowron, 17 Cameron Orr, 18 Feao Fotuaika, 19 Lachie Hooper, 20 Luke Reimer; 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Jack Debreczeni, 23 Hudson Creighton.

Lions XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Josh van der Flier, 20 Henry Pollock; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Mack Hansen.