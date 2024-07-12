Is New Zealand v England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch second Test

Support truly

New Zealand return to their Auckland fortress as England look to become the first team to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park in 30 years.

France were the last side to win at the venue in 1994, with the hosts since having won a remarkable 48 consecutive matches at the ground.

They kicked off the Scott Robertson era with a gutsy win in Dunedin last week as England were left to rue a missed opportunity for a rare win on New Zealand soil.

Can Steve Borthwick’s side add attacking incision to their superb defensive scrambling and pull off a famous win?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs England?

The second Test is due to kick off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 13 July at Eden Park in Auckland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channels from 7.30am BST. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

New Zealand are forced into a single change to their starting side after TJ Perenara’s knee injury. Finlay Christie takes his place at scrum half, with Cortez Raitama primed for a debut off the bench after an impressive season with the Chiefs. Beauden Barrett retains a replacement role after helping to steer the All Blacks home last week.

England’s alterations are also enforced: Joe Marler departed in the first half in Dunedin with a foot problem, forcing Fin Baxter to go 60 minutes on international debut in his Harlequins mentor’s stead. He steps in to the starting side; Bevan Rodd is brought on to the bench. Freddie Steward, meanwhile, is called in to take the 15 shirt with full-back George Furbank ruled out on Friday.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Finlay Christie, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Stephen Perofeta.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 Cortez Raitama, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Beauden Barrett.

England XV: 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Tommy Freeman, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry; 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme.

Odds

New Zealand win 1/4

Draw 35/1

England win 37/10

Prediction

New Zealand 30-24 England

